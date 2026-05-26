Groundbreaking partnership establishes a national platform to test and advance dual-use 5G-enabled technologies that strengthen Canada's security and emergency response capabilities.

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada today announced its exclusive partnership with the Government of Canada to establish the Advanced Wireless Communications Innovation Network (AWIN), a groundbreaking platform aimed at advancing public safety, security, and defence systems through next-generation wireless technology. This milestone partnership highlights Ericsson's leadership in Mission Critical Networks and solidifies its position as a trusted provider of solutions for Canada's most essential sectors.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in applying advanced wireless technology to strengthen Canada's national security and resilience," said Nishant Grover, President, Ericsson Canada. "Through AWIN, we're bringing Ericsson's global leadership in mission-critical networks to the people and organizations who protect Canadians every day – helping them innovate, connect, and respond faster when it matters most."

Advancing Canada's Defence and Public Safety Innovation

AWIN will combine Ericsson's state-of-the-art network technologies with Area XO, Canada's leading innovation hub, to provide a secure environment where the Department of National Defence, other levels of governmental departments, Indigenous organizations, first responders, Canadian enterprises and academia can develop and test future wireless use cases. The initiative will enable real-world trials that strengthen critical infrastructure, improve interoperability, and support users in critical sectors of defence and public safety.

As part of the initiative, Ericsson will also provide access to 5G-enabled connectivity solutions to help first responders improve communication, coordination, and response times during emergencies.

Key Program Priorities

R&D: The partnership is setting the stage for research and development and implementation of made-in-Canada transformative solutions for Canada's critical sectors of defence and public safety, contributing to Canada's leadership in this domain.





The partnership is setting the stage for research and development and implementation of made-in-Canada transformative solutions for Canada's critical sectors of defence and public safety, contributing to Canada's leadership in this domain. Collaborative Innovation: Ericsson's Device Network Testing combined with Area X.O. to accelerate next-generation wireless technologies and engage Canadian innovators in developing mission-critical solutions.





Ericsson's Device Network Testing combined with Area X.O. to accelerate next-generation wireless technologies and engage Canadian innovators in developing mission-critical solutions. Future-Ready Technologies: Building on 5G infrastructure that enables advancements in AI, IoT, and other transformative applications to support defence and emergency response.

Over 70 Years of Connecting Canadians

Ericsson Canada has played a vital role in the country's innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, supporting communications service providers through every generation of mobile communication. Ericsson Canada is also a partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centres and offices in Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country, averaging more than $400 million per year. Our commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by our investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technologies can help achieve climate action goals.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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SOURCE Ericsson Canada