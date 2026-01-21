Ericsson Canada recognized among Canada's Best Employers for more than a decade

Maintains first-place ranking in the Telecommunications, Cable Supplier industry

Recognition reflects strong performance across criteria including gender pay equity, career advancement, and workplace culture

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada has once again been named by Forbes as one of Canada's top employers. The company ranked first in the Telecommunications, Cable Supplier industry on the annual list of Canada's Best Employer. This also marks more than a decade that Ericsson Canada has been recognized by Forbes on this list, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to employees and their professional development.

"Being continuously named one of Canada's Best Employers is a powerful affirmation of the culture we have built here at Ericsson Canada for over 70 years and continue to build on day in and day out," says Nishant Grover, President of Ericsson Canada. "Our deep commitment to our customers here and our intensive R&D alongside the Canadian technology ecosystem has allowed us to grow a high-performing, talented and future-focused workplace to help shape the next era of connectivity in Canada and beyond. We want to thank our many stakeholders that allow us to continue our commitment to Canada's rapidly changing telecom landscape and make this award possible."

Forbes and market research company Statista analyzed findings from a survey of 37,000 employees of Canadian companies and institutions that employ 500 people or more to compile the list. Respondents were asked to rate their employer on various factors, including opportunities for promotions, gender pay equality, and how supervisors manage direct reports. Respondents also indicated whether they would recommend their employer to others and rated other employers in their respective industries.

Ericsson Canada has over 3,100 employees working in cutting-edge 5G R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Ericsson is among the top 10 R&D spenders in Canada, having invested more than $7 billion over the years in R&D initiatives across the country. For more than 70 years, Ericsson has played a pivotal role in Canada's innovation ecosystem, supporting major service providers in their nationwide 5G rollouts and collaborating with leading academic and industry partners.

