Ericsson Canada remains first in its industry, jumping a spot to 11th place overall

Canada's Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders report highlights sustained commitments to domestic innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada has once again been recognized as one of the country's top corporate research and development investors, ranking 11th on Research Infosource Inc.'s, Canada's Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders 2025 – up one spot from last year. The annual report, widely regarded as Canada's leading source of R&D intelligence, highlights the companies making the most substantial contributions to research, development, and innovation in Canada.

"It's an honour to be recognized once again among Canada's leading R&D investors, and to contribute to the innovation that positions Canada as a technology leader on the global stage," said Nishant Grover, President of Ericsson Canada. "Ericsson has been part of Canada's tech ecosystem for almost 75 years and we continue to add investment in Canada, including last year's commitment of more than $630 million dollars alongside the Federal government, to our new partnership with Export Development Canada, we are drawing on Canadian talent to advance technologies that shape the future of 5G, Cloud RAN and secure communications worldwide."

"Ericsson's continued presence among Canada's top R&D investors reflects a long-standing and substantial commitment to Canadian innovation and talent," said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource Inc. "Their consistency and scale make them one of the country's most influential corporate research performers."

For more than 70 years, Ericsson Canada has played a foundational role in advancing the country's telecommunications landscape. The company partners with major Canadian carriers and more than 20 leading universities and colleges to accelerate world-class R&D, strengthen 5G and future network capabilities, and expand technology leadership across the country.

Ericsson Canada has invested more than $7 billion in R&D across its history, a commitment further reinforced this year through its newly announced $3B USD partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC) to scale made-in-Canada technologies globally, a signed Calian–Saab–Ericsson Memorandum of Understanding advancing secure communications and defence innovation, and continued expansion of Canadian R&D leadership in 5G, Cloud RAN, AI and quantum-ready networks. These efforts build on long-standing partnerships with more than 20 of Canada's leading academic institutions, ensuring world-class research talent continues to drive innovation from within Canada.

To read the full announcement, click here for the media release and to view the rankings. Research Infosource recently released its annual report on corporate research and development spending in Canada, recognizing companies' substantial gain in spending.

