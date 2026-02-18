Partnership focused on solving real-world problems with industry-linked projects through driving ground-breaking research in next-generation AI Powered mobile wireless networks

U of T and Ericsson Canada to build talent development strategy to equip students with the skills that are required by the technology industry today

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and the University of Toronto have announced a new multi-year partnership designed to accelerate innovation and R&D in next generation, AI powered mobile communications technologies. The deal was marked by a signing ceremony at the University of Toronto today. Under the initial three-year framework agreement, Ericsson will invest $1M to advance the technological infrastructure that underlies wireless communications, strengthening the Canadian R&D ecosystem.

"This partnership represents a strategic investment in Canada's innovation ecosystem--advancing world-class research, developing highly skilled talent, and strengthening the foundation for secure and reliable next-generation wireless technologies," said Nishant Grover, President of Ericsson Canada. "As 5G continues to transform industries and societies, and as we look ahead to 6G, Ericsson and the University of Toronto are working together to help shape the future of connectivity in Canada and globally."

Building on more than a decade of successful collaboration, the agreement formalizes a shared commitment to driving excellence in mobile communications, advanced computing, and applied AI. The partnership was awarded to U of T following a formal process performed by Ericsson to identify a university partner whose strengths, culture and capabilities align to Ericsson commitment to innovation, research and collaboration.

"We're very proud that U of T has been successful in being selected in this process. We have a long and positive track record of catalyzing next generation technology with Ericsson, and with these types of industrial collaborations in general. It's a win-win proposition, enabling us to apply the expertise of our researchers, enhance the skills of our students, and elevate the global competitiveness of a major global technology innovator with major R&D operations right here in our own backyard. This strategic partnership is a great opportunity to take things to the next level." -- Professor Leah Cowen, Vice President, Research & Innovation, University of Toronto.

"Ontario is proudly home to a robust sector of researchers whose ground-breaking discoveries cement the province as a global innovator in technology," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government proudly supports this partnership between Ericsson and the University of Toronto, which will equip our researchers with the cutting-edge tools they need to design, drive and lead the future of mobile communications technology."

The partnership will develop a strategy on how to solve real-world research problems through industry-linked projects and promote research excellence for state-of-the-art mobile communications, mobile computing and synergistic machine learning solutions. It will also develop talent attraction and development strategies to equip students with the skills that are tailored to succeed in today's technology industry.

"This partnership will foster cutting-edge research, develop world-class talent, and support the creation of secure and reliable technologies for the future of wireless communications," said Marcos Cavaletti, Head of Ericsson's Ottawa site. "As 5G continues to drive profound changes across industries and societies, Ericsson and the University of Toronto are committed to tackling these challenges together."

The Ericsson-University of Toronto Partnership strategically aligns and amplifies the existing strengths of both organizations. Ericsson Canada is a top employer, and Ericsson Ottawa is the largest R&D centre for wireless communications in the Ericsson Americas, with one of the largest, most advanced R&D labs in North America. The University of Toronto consistently ranks as one of the best in the world, with exceptional academic programs, including Engineering and Science.

SOURCE Ericsson Canada