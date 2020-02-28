Ericsson and Carleton University join forces to advance research and industry-ready expertise in 5G wireless networks

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Carleton University of Ottawa, Canada have announced a new multi-year partnership to advance world-class talent development programs for engineers and computer scientists going into the wireless communications industry and generate state-of-the-art research in this critical field.

The Ericsson-Carleton University Partnership for Research and Leadership in Wireless Networks will fund research projects, graduate student internships, a prestigious Ericsson fellowship program and experiential learning opportunities for Computer Science and Engineering students. It will also establish a new center of excellence and associated laboratories for 5G wireless networks research in Carleton's new ARISE building.

"This collaboration will drive innovation, train skilled workers and, over the long term, build more reliable, secure technology for the future of 5G wireless communications," said Marcos Cavaletti, Head of Ottawa site for Ericsson. "Advancements in 5G will have an incredible impact on communication, the economy and societies around the world, and Ericsson and Carleton are ready to meet these challenges together."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson to develop transformative 5G technology and to prepare the next generation of leaders in wireless communications," said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor, Carleton University. "We are always seeking partnerships that are relational and wholistic rather than transactional, and the Ericsson team has been absolutely forward-thinking and visionary in their approach."

The Ericsson-Carleton University Partnership strategically aligns and amplifies the existing strengths of both organizations. Ericsson Ottawa is a top employer and strategic R&D center for wireless communications, with one of the largest, most advanced R&D labs in North America. Carleton's exceptional academic programs, including Engineering and Science, use hands-on experiential learning to build students' skills so they are ready to meet industry needs.

This announcement is part of a new partnership initiative at Carleton, a strategy designed to encourage industry and community collaboration with the university to develop solutions to business and societal needs.

