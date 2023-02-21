Vice-chair is Jeremy Hall

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Erica Gavel (wheelchair basketball) has been elected chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced today.

Gavel, a Rio 2016 Paralympian, moves into the role after being vice-chair for the past two years, succeeding former chair Tony Walby. She is in the middle of her second term on the council.

"I am elated to be selected as chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, and thank my fellow council members for selecting me," said Gavel. "Under Tony's leadership, we made tremendous progress and I look forward to building on the work that has taken place over the last four years, especially with our new vice-chair and council members. I am honoured to represent and be a voice for all Paralympic athletes in Canada, and work with relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of sporting experiences for both current and future athletes from across the country."

As chair of the Athletes' Council, Gavel will also sit on the CPC Board of Directors.

Jeremy Hall (Para rowing), who made his Paralympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was selected by his fellow council members as vice-chair.

"I am very excited as a newly elected member to take on this incredible leadership opportunity," said Hall. "I look forward to supporting Erica as chair of the council while advocating for Paralympic athletes and pushing for positive change to help NSOs become more inclusive by improving accessibility and equality."

The seven members of the council are: Gavel, Hall, Amy Burk (goalball), Ina Forrest (wheelchair curling), Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey), Abi Tripp (Para swimming), and Mike Whitehead (wheelchair rugby). Gavel, Forrest, and Whitehead are all halfway through four-year terms while Hall, Burk, McGregor, and Tripp were recently elected to their roles.

The Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council is an elected group of current and retired Paralympic athletes who advocate for the best interests of Canada's Paralympians and the Paralympic Movement in Canada.

For more information, please visit Paralympic.ca/Athletes-Council.

