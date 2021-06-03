ERA Teams up with Project Joy and Speedy Glass to Give the Gift of Connection to Seniors

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is excited to announce a partnership between the non-profit organization Project Joy and Speedy Glass. In honor of Seniors' Week (June 7-12) we will be collaborating for an Electronics Collection Drive. To kick off this joint initiative we will be donating 5 tablets to Project Joy! Media is invited to attend.

Date: June 9th, 2021

Time: 1pm MST

Location: Speedy Glass Mayfield 10235 - 170th Street, Edmonton, AB

The smartphones and tablets collected from the drive will be donated to Project Joy, who will give the devices to long-term care facilities so that isolated seniors can connect virtually with their loved ones. With the help of their caregivers, the donated devices will allow isolated seniors to connect with loved ones through video chat platforms to remind them they are not forgotten, people care about them, and that we are all in this together – even if we can't be together in person. Each donated device can help up to 10 seniors connect.

All other electronic devices like computers, laptops and IT related items will be going to the ERA's Donation Program where we support other local charities through the donation of old electronics while helping the environment at the same time.

You can drop off your pre-loved devices to any participating Speedy Glass locations in Alberta.

Date: June 7-30, 2021

Location: Speedy Glass Locations across Alberta

About Project Joy

Project Joy was started by an Alberta mother of three who was heartbroken listening to the stories on the news about the seniors in long-term care facilities who were facing this pandemic alone in isolation. In operation for over a year, Project Joy has now delivered over 350 of devices across the province, helping nearly 4,000 seniors connect with their loved ones.

About Speedy Glass

From the very start in 1949, Speedy Glass's main focus has always been to deliver service, expertise and product quality, resulting in millions of windshields repaired and replaced in their service centres across the country. While their technology never ceased to evolve, they've made sure to keep one thing as sound as possible: their concern for the safety of the person behind the windshield.

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada. By partnering with certified e-waste recyclers, ERA ensures unwanted hardware never ends up in landfills.

