ERA Donates 140 Laptops & Monitors to Yonge Street Mission with the Help of MPP Suze Morrison

The Electronic Recycling Association partners with MPP Morrison to donate 140 tech hardware items to Yonge Street Mission in Toronto which will be distributed to children enrolled in their programs.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is excited to announce they will be partnering with MPP Suze Morrison to donate 70 laptops and 70 monitors to Yonge Street Mission (YSM). Their programs serve street-involved youth, families in need and adults experiencing chronic poverty in Toronto's downtown east area. Children who complete a 14-week course at their Computer Literacy Centre are awarded a laptop, thanks to donations, including from the ERA and through the support of ERA's generous clients.

"We are delighted to receive this generous donation! The laptops will be used to assist our program participants who are in great need of technology resources; particularly children who need equipment for school. Similarly, the monitors will be awarded to program participants who are in need, particularly during this pandemic period of time. Again, our sincerest thanks to ERA for making a difference in the lives of so many folks in our community," Julian Williams, Coordinator of Computer Education YSM.

Having been active in serving in Toronto for 125 years, YSM believes that each and every one of the 500,000 people experiencing poverty in Toronto has immense value. All their organization's resources and energy are focused on working to respond to immediate needs and help people move from surviving to thriving, with the ultimate goal of eradicating chronic poverty in Toronto in one generation. The ERA is thrilled to support their mission by providing tech to those in need.

"Recycling electronics is an everyday step people can take to learn about the connections between environmental and social justice. Limiting waste and expanding access to digital spaces will be an essential part of a just recovery from COVID-19," said MPP Morrison.

Media is invited to attend

Date: September 9th, 2021

Time: 3:30p

Location: Yonge Street Mission 306 Gerrard Street East, Toronto ON, M5A 2G7

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over fifteen years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

About Yonge Street Mission

At YSM, they believe change begins and ends with people. YSM's motivation has always been about helping people rise out of poverty to realize their full potential. Their holistic model focuses on adults experiencing chronic poverty, street-involved youth, families in need, and community development.

About MPP Suze Morrison

Suze Morrison is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Toronto Centre. MPP Morrison is an advocate for tenant rights, urban Indigenous issues, and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Poverty, precarious housing, and learning how to understand her identity as a woman with mixed settler and Indigenous heritage are all critical parts of how she looks at policy from a progressive and intersectional lens.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association

For further information: Media Inquires: Julia Armstrong, ERA, Marketing & Donations Manager, 403-705-3841, [email protected]; Ben Donato-Woodger, Constituency Assistant for Suze Morrison, MPP, 416-972-7683, [email protected]; Betty Kim, Direct Marketing Specialist, YSM, 437-245-3718, [email protected]

