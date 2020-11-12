ERA and Shell Canada Donate 75 Laptops to United Way

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is excited to announce that with the help of our long-standing donor Shell Canada, we will be donating 75 refurbished laptops together to United Way in Calgary! The laptops will be a much-needed upgrade to the devices United Way's staff is currently using which will allow them to work more efficiently from home.

"This year has been hard on organizations across our city and United Way is no different. Our employees have been working to improve lives in our communities, often with technology limitations. We are grateful to Shell Canada and the Electronic Recycling Association for enabling our United Way team to work from home productively, so that we can focus on mobilizing our communities for lasting change," says Karen Young, President and CEO, United Way of Calgary and Area.

Everyone needs a hand at one point or another, and everyone deserves a fair shot at a good life. That's why United Way exists—to improve lives locally. But in a city of nearly 1.4 million people, it is impossible for one individual or organization to respond to all the social needs—strong partnerships are key to creating change in our community and that is why ERA and Shell Canada are proud to work together to support our community's most vulnerable people.

Founder & CEO Bojan Paduh states, "Our partnership with Shell Canada has allowed us to donate thousands of devices to charities and individuals in need throughout the community and the country over the years. We look forward to continuing to positively impact lives through the gift of technology."

Date: November 13th, 2020

Time: 2pm

Venue: 600 – 105 12 Ave SE Calgary AB T2G 1A1

About Shell Canada

Shell has been operating in Canada for more than 107 years and employs more than 4,000 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated oil and gas companies in Canada. Learn more at www.shell.ca.

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over ten years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada. By partnering with certified e-waste recyclers, ERA ensures unwanted hardware never ends up in landfills, even when it offers no further use. Learn more at www.era.ca.

