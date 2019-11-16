ERA and Roughnecks Stick Together to Donate Computers

The Roughnecks Scoop 37 IT devices from the Alberta Non-profit to benefit Schools and Organizations throughout Calgary

CALGARY, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling (Reusing) Association teams up with Calgary's professional box lacrosse team, the Roughnecks to bring the gift of technology to four schools and one non-profit. The four schools receiving this donation are Thomas B. Riley School (5 laptops), Crescent Heights High School (1 computer and 4 laptops), Sir Wilfrid Laurier School (10 laptops) and Lester B Pearson (10 laptops, 2 projectors, and 1 printer). The organization receiving 4 laptops will be the Autism Aspergers Friendship Society.

This will be the first time these organizations partner together to help others with refurbished laptops and computers. "The Roughnecks are proud to participate in this event alongside the Electronic Recycling Association to provide computers to the Autism Aspergers Friendship Society and several Calgary Board of Education schools," said Mike Board, Calgary Roughnecks General Manager. "The computers will be an essential part of everyday education for the youth of these groups and the Roughnecks are thrilled to be involved with the initiative."

Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the Electronic Recycling (Reusing) Association added, "We are so grateful that the Calgary Roughnecks are able to take time out of their schedule to join us for this partnered donation. These organizations are not only close to their hearts but also to ERA. Thank you to all involved." Dean Svoboda, Executive Director at Autism Aspergers Friendship Society of Calgary said, "We are excited to accept this donation, as the laptops will increase productivity and creative output of our AMPed (AAFS Media Productions and Educational Development) Programs. Members will use these laptops for various editing purposes, including video, audio, and graphic design. This donation will drastically improve vocational development through the means of technology and interpersonal interaction."

Date: November 16, 2019

Time: 11.30 am

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1

About the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA)

Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization committed to reducing the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets.

