ERA & MLA Popham Partner to Donate Laptops to Victoria Non-Profit

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) along with the support of MLA Lana Popham will donate 5 laptops to the local non-profit organization Victoria Literacy Connection to help open the world of learning in the community.

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is proud to announce the donation of 5 laptops to the Victoria Literacy Connection. Not all their clients have computers and ERA is happy to provide these devices for them to lend out for their courses.

"The support of Minister Popham and the Electronic Recycling Association will benefit Victoria Literacy Connection's Adult Basic Computer and Digital Literacy program that provides free tutoring on the use of computers, tablets and smartphones. The pandemic revealed the importance of, and the need for, basic computer training, especially among older adults," said Marla Ilo, Victoria Literacy Connection.

We are also excited about our upcoming events in September with MPP Suze Morrison in Toronto to donate 140 devices to the Yonge Street Mission and MLA Ryan Meili in Saskatoon to donate 10 computers to the International Women of Saskatoon! Details will be released soon.

Date: Aug 31, 2021

Time: 2:30pm PDT

Location: 602-620 View Street (opposite the Bay Centre)

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

About Victoria Literacy Connection

The Victoria Literacy Connection helps children, youth and adults improve their literacy skills, including reading, writing, and math, by providing tutoring and a variety of other programs. To take part in the program as a learner or tutor contact them at 250-385-0014.

About MLA Lana Popham

Lana has represented Saanich South as the MLA since 2009 and has brought more affordable housing, delivered new child care spaces to the region, completed major safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway, and is getting a new urgent primary care centre for the community.

