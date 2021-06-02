ERA & MLA Asagwara Partner to Donate 18 Computers to Winnipeg Non-Profit

The Electronic Recycling Association along with the support of MLA Uzoma Asagwara will donate 18 computers to the local non-profit organization Altered Minds Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is proud to announce the donation of 15 desktop computers and 3 laptops to Altered Minds Inc. They are a non-profit organization that welcomes refugees and immigrants to Manitoba and promotes the well-being of their families and communities by providing responsive programs and services that assist individuals in adapting to change and overcoming barriers to a good quality of life. MLA Asagwara recognizes the importance of getting these computers to the community and how it is much needed, especially during these challenging times. We are thrilled for her support.

"On behalf of Altered Minds Inc and our refugee clients who attend our basic computer classes, we would like to say big thanks to Electronic Recycling Association for their computer donation. These 18 computers will be passed on to our low-income clients, many of whom never had a computer of their own. Keep up the great work!" exclaimed Yuila Savchuk.

Date: June 4, 2021

Time: 1pm CDT

Location: 406 Edmonton Street, Winnipeg MB

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

About Altered Minds Inc

Altered Minds Inc. (AMI) has provided orientation services to over 60,000 newcomers over the past 15 years, as well as English classes, employment services, and computer training. Their certified teachers and computer instructors are experts in optimizing learning for clients with diverse needs.

About MLA Uzoma Asagwara

Uzoma is a progressive and compassionate advocate for social justice, climate action, equity and positive change for all families in Manitoba.

For further information: Media Inquiries, Julia Armstrong, ERA, Marketing Manager, 403-705-3841, [email protected]; Yulia Savchuk, Altered Minds, 204-898-3769

