Équité Association Releases the 2021 Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Canada List

For this year's list, Équité highlights the following key trends in vehicle thefts: Electronic auto theft is on the rise across the country as more vehicles are equipped with technology like push button start; many high-end SUVs continue to be stolen for export; and stolen vehicles are being given false vehicle identification numbers and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

"Regardless of the type of vehicle, auto theft is a serious threat to public safety and continues to affect our local communities coast to coast and crosses international borders," says Bryan Gast, Vice President, Investigative Services, Équité Association. "The vehicles being stolen are commodity-based money laundering; where they're being exchanged to fund organized crime and terrorism. At Équité, we're invested in protecting Canadians every day."

2021 List of Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Canada

Regional insights follow immediately after the table.

No. Make and Models Most Common Model

Year Stolen Vehicle

Type 1 Ford F150 / F250 / F350 / F450 Series 2018 Pick-up 2 Honda CR-V Series 2018 SUV 3 Chevrolet / GMC Silverado / Sierra 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series 2005 Pick-up 4 Dodge / Ram 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series 2019 Pick-up 5 Lexus RX350 / RX450 Series 2017 SUV 6 Honda Civic Series 2019 Sedan 7 Toyota Highlander Series 2019 SUV 8 Chrysler / Dodge Town & Country / Grand Caravan / Caravan / Voyager 2017 Van 9 Toyota Corolla Series 2017 Sedan 10 Honda Accord Series 2018 Sedan

* Contains data licensed by Insurance Bureau of Canada

Regional Insights

Regional lists are available on equiteassociation.com.

About Équité Association

A new company, Équité Association was conceived by the insurance industry to integrate cross-insurer data analytics operations with Investigative Services as a centralized effort to combat insurance fraud. Équité is a 21st century company, operating as an independent, not-for-profit organization, to expand the reach and impact of both founding teams while augmenting data, technology, and investigations, to serve as a centre point for insurance crime across all insurers in Canada. Équité aims to offer a global standard in successfully combatting insurance crime. Our services are available to all insurance companies. They gain access to fraud prevention, investigative solutions and a cross-insurer, intelligence-sharing hub. By participating in the products and services of Équité, insurers are invested in diminishing crime in Canada, and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

BACKGROUNDER TOP 10 STOLEN VEHICLES

Technology

While the technology in our vehicles continues to evolve, so do sophisticated auto thieves who are using technology to bypass security systems and electronically gain access to Canadians' vehicles. Technology is having a major impact on vehicle thefts, evident in this year's annual list.

Organized Crime

While some vehicles are stolen to commit another crime or to be used to go for a "joyride," many others are stolen by organized crime groups to be sold to unsuspecting consumers in Canada, exported or to be stripped down for parts that are then sold.

Tips to prevent auto theft

Even with today's tech-savvy thieves, there are a number of steps Canadians can take to help protect themselves from becoming a victim of auto theft.

Don't leave a keyless entry remote in a vehicle or unprotected at the front entrance of your home. Thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal, giving them access to the vehicle. Consider storing fobs in a protective box or bag in your home that blocks the radio frequency identification (RFID) signal.

Install an immobilizing device that prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition or reprogramming the electronics through onboard diagnostic port. This can include devices that require wireless ignition authentication or starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers.

Install a tracking device.

Don't make your vehicle an easy target:

Never leave a vehicle running when unattended.



Lock the doors and close all windows when the vehicle is parked.



Make sure to park in well-lit areas or in the garage.



Use a visible or audible device that shows thieves a vehicle is protected.



Consider using a deterrent like a steering-wheel or brake-pedal lock.



Don't leave personal information, like insurance and ownership documents, in the glove box of your vehicle when parked.

