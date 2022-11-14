Increasing theft for exportation, increasing exploitation of sophisticated technology by thieves, and high-end vehicle theft noted as key trends

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The metropolitan areas of Toronto and Montreal are rich hunting grounds for organized auto theft crime rings that funnel stolen vehicles overseas to sell for profit. Each year, Équité Association releases its list of the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles across the country. With Canada becoming a source country for the lucrative export trade in stolen vehicles, the Honda CR-V tops this year's list.

Regional comparisons of thefts by vehicle type (CNW Group/Équité Association)

Équité's latest analysis highlights the following trends in vehicle thefts: all high-end vehicles, regardless of manufacturer, are targets, including pick-up trucks, SUVs, and luxury cars. Thieves continue to exploit technology through relay attacks and connecting to the on-board diagnostic port, which enables them to reprogram key fobs; and organized crime networks are stealing vehicles in greater volume for export internationally, with Montreal being the principal exit port for stolen vehicles.

"Not only does auto theft cost Canadians millions of dollars each year, the proceeds of this illegal activity also fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally," says Bryan Gast, Vice President, Investigative Services, Équité Association. "Canadian property and casualty insurers are invested in finding solutions to the complex problem of auto theft and in helping to create safer communities for all Canadians. Équité Association is member funded and supported, which demonstrates the insurance industry's commitment to tackling fraud and crime through partnerships, collaboration, and best-in-class data and analytics."

New to this year's list, Équité Association has released the number of vehicles insured, the number of thefts by vehicle model generation (years), and the rate at which they are stolen. While the Honda CR-V was Canada's most stolen vehicle (with 4,117 thefts), the Lexus RX series had a higher theft percentage (6.4%) rate.

Not only is auto theft costly, it places a burden on our criminal justice system and creates undue personal and financial hardship for Canadians who have been a victim of this type of crime. Équité was established by the P&C insurance industry with a vision to be world class at reducing and preventing insurance crime and its impacts on honest, hardworking Canadians.

List of Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Canada

Regional insights follow immediately after the table.

Number Make/Model Model Generation (Years) # of Vehicles Insured # of Thefts Theft % Type 1 Honda CR-V 2016-2021 236,555 4,117 1.7 % SUV 2 Lexus RX Series 2016-2021 34,560 2,202 6.4 % SUV 3 Ford F150 Series 2015-2020 292,127 1,182 0.4 % PU 4 Honda Civic 2016-2021 263,958 768 0.3 % Car 5 Toyota Highlander 2013-2019 64,893 748 1.2 % SUV 6 Ram 1500 Series 2011-2018 295,341 509 0.2 % PU 7 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 1999-2006 71,078 410 0.6 % PU 8 Honda Accord 2018-2021 28,692 372 1.3 % Car 9 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2011-2020 85,528 346 0.4 % SUV 10 Toyota RAV4 2013-2018 217,006 334 0.2 % SUV



*Contains data licensed by the Insurance Bureau of Canada

*Similar to previous years, all Top 10 lists are compiled using data from the year before

Regional Top 10 Lists

Regional lists are available at https://www.equiteassociation.com/top-10-stolen-vehicles.

For regional trends, please contact Équité Association at [email protected].

