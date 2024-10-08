Équité Association Launches 'Scams Leave Lasting Scars' Campaignto Spotlight the Devastating Impacts of Insurance Fraud

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada's national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is raising awareness about the devastating impacts of insurance fraud through the launch of the 'Scams Leave Lasting Scars' campaign.

Équité has released a series of education articles and victim impact stories to help Canadians identify the signs of insurance fraud. Équité's educational resources are targeted to insurance agents, brokers and front line insurance experts to support a ground-up approach to identifying and preventing insurance crime. Recognizing the signs of insurance crime and fraud empowers honest, hardworking Canadians to take decisive action to protect themselves and to avoid becoming a victim.

"Équité's awareness campaign shows how devastating fraud can be for victims and their families. Criminals often prey on the most vulnerable in our society, inflicting significant physical, financial, and emotional harm," said Betty Ng, Director, Investigative Services Ontario, Équité Association. "In one instance of insurance crime a family was left homeless when a landlord burnt down their rental property to collect the insurance money. In another instance a clinic coerced elderly patients into unnecessary health treatments, resulting in premature death. Fraud always has a victim. Insurers are doing more than ever to protect their customers. We believe that raising consumer awareness is an important step in keeping Canadians and our communities safe."

The campaign builds on Équité's momentum of combating auto theft by expanding awareness to other forms of insurance crime. Shining a spotlight on the devastating human impact of these crimes and educating Canadians on how to identify insurance fraud, will help to empower the public to take action, and ultimately protect vulnerable individuals.

Équité is the centre-point of collaboration between the insurance industry, law enforcement and key industry stakeholders when it comes to identifying, preventing and eradicating insurance crime. By joining together, Équité and its members can make a significant impact in the fight against insurance fraud and keep Canadians safe.

