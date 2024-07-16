Équité Association Issues First Half of 2024 Auto Theft Trend Report Early Signs of Progress, Continued Vigilance Needed

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Équité Association, the national authority on insurance crime, releases its First Half of 2024 Auto Theft Trend Report.

After Canadians have endured peak years of auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the first half of 2024 national auto theft trends are starting to show a decrease of 17% as compared to the same period in 2023. These positive national results are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the insurance industry, federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) to reduce auto theft and disrupt the flow of funds to organized crime. Albeit early days of this new trend, continued focus is crucial to preventing vehicle thefts before they happen.

"We're seeing some early signs of progress in cracking down on auto theft thanks to the measures implemented, but there's no room for complacency," said Bryan Gast, Vice President, Investigative Services, Équité Association. "The momentum established in the first half of 2024 has been critical in identifying impactful solutions. Public Safety Canada's leadership in hosting the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, and their subsequent National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft have been significant contributors. These collective efforts are starting to reduce auto theft and the financial flow into organized crime, reversing the concerning trends of recent years. However, to truly ensure the safety of Canadian communities, will require a sustained commitment towards preventing vehicle theft altogether."

Trends by Region

Ontario and Quebec : The first half of 2024 saw the most significant decreases in auto theft trends, with Ontario down 14% and Quebec down 36%. SUVs continue to be the most popular category of vehicle stolen in both provinces.

Auto theft decreased by 5%. Trucks remain the most stolen category of vehicle. Atlantic Canada : Auto theft increased by 11%, likely due to the strong measures to combat auto theft in Ontario and Quebec , forcing thieves to other provinces. Cars (sedans, coupes, hatchbacks and wagons) model years 2010-2016, are the most stolen category of vehicle.

The report highlights that provinces with historically high auto theft rates saw the most significant decreases. Notably, the decrease experienced in Ontario and Quebec has resulted in a ripple effect across Canada, with Alberta also on the decline as stolen vehicles often transit through to the ports for export.

"To continue the national decrease in auto theft, there must be a shift from recovering stolen vehicles to preventing vehicles from being stolen in the first place," said Terri O'Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Équité Association. "Several auto manufacturers have registered anti-theft technology patents. By utilizing simple and effective technology that has already been developed and patented, manufacturers have the ability, right now, to mitigate vehicle theft and prioritize public safety."

Auto manufacturers can prevent auto theft by installing effective anti-theft safety devices in all new vehicles as outlined in the UL Standards & Engagement's (ULSE) recently updated Standard for Automobile Theft Deterrent Equipment and Systems: Electronic Immobilization, CAN/ULC 338 Second Edition. This standard provides a set of current North American standards, already vetted by auto manufacturers, to update and modernize the vehicle safety standards.

While the early 2024 decrease in auto theft is promising, this remains a complex issue that requires continued focus and collaboration to achieve theft prevention. Équité is committed to harnessing the collective strength of its members, law enforcement and government leaders to continue to build on the momentum to combat Canada's auto theft crisis.

