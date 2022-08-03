Équité Association recovered 1193 stolen vehicles valued at over $45.6 million at the ports of Montreal and Halifax in 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Équité Association's investigative teams in the Quebec and Atlantic regions are named 2022 IAATI Insurance Investigator(s) (Group) of the Year, an award that recognizes and honors insurance professionals for their outstanding contributions in the area of vehicle theft investigation or insurance fraud investigations.

The Équité team is comprised of subject matter experts, with deep knowledge and experience in organized crime related to auto theft, vehicle identification, cargo crime, and the recovery of stolen vehicles. Working directly at the associated ports, Équité and its partners at the Canada Border Services Agency, Montreal Police Service, and the Halifax Police Service, identified stolen vehicles in shipping containers, which were destined for export.

The theft and export of stolen vehicles from Canada continues to be a serious challenge for the insurance industry, the police services, and Canadians in general. Not only do stolen/exported vehicles cost Canadians millions of dollars each year, the proceeds of this illegal activity also fund organized crime and terrorism.

"Vehicle fraud and crime hurts many communities locally and globally, which is then further funding organized crime and terrorism," says Bryan Gast, Vice President, Investigative Services at Équité. "Reselling stolen vehicles has become a much more lucrative business for criminal enterprises. At Équité, we collaborate with our partners to prevent these crimes and invest in protecting Canadians every day."

About Équité Association

As a not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Combining expert investigative services and advanced analytics, Équité serves as a unified organization, delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery. Leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all insurers, and is protecting Canadians by working to eradicate insurance fraud and crime. Équité, is invested in diminishing crime in Canada, and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

