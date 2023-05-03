Équité Association Commends the Ontario Government and the Ontario Provincial Police for its Significant Investment in Fighting Auto Theft

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ Today, the Ontario Government announced that it is investing $51 million dollars in the fight against auto theft by creating a dedicated Auto Theft Team led by the Ontario Provincial Police, a new community safety grant, and a Major Auto Theft Prosecution Response team.

Équité Association has been a long-standing partner of the OPP and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, and has been supporting this reform in Ontario, in collaboration with our partners, to gain real traction in the fight against auto crime. In response to this positive announcement, Équité Association offered the following statement of support:

"Équité Association would like to commend the Ontario Government and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for the creation of the auto theft team and the auto theft prosecution team. Auto theft increased by 40% in Ontario in 2022, and that trend is continuing this year. It is a national crisis that is costing Canadians well over a billion dollars every year and erodes public safety. These stolen vehicles are either being sold to unsuspecting consumers in Canada or are being exported oversees; with the proceeds going to fund organized crime including the trafficking of weapons, drugs other related crimes. We are confident that the establishment of the auto theft team and the auto theft prosecution team are vital steps toward diminishing this crime in Ontario. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in the OPP and other law enforcement agencies as we work together to safeguard Canadians against this rapidly growing crime."

Terri O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Équité Association

Équité Association is a not-for-profit, national organization, supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the multi-billion-dollar insurance crime problem that exploits vulnerable Canadians through advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

