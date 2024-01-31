Équité Association Commends the Government of Canada for its $121M Investment in Preventing Crime and Auto Theft in Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Federal government announced that it is investing $121 million over five years to combat gun and gang violence, and auto theft, in Ontario. This is a significant investment in the fight against auto theft, which has increased in Ontario by 48.3% since 2021. Équité Association applauds this collaborative effort between the Federal and Ontario governments to combat this serious and organized crime, ensuring the safety of communities across the province.

In response, Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association offered the following statement of support:

"Équité Association would like to commend the Federal government for this meaningful investment in the fight against organized crime and auto theft in Ontario. Auto theft is a national crisis that is costing Canadians over $1.2 billion dollars every year and seriously endangers public safety. These stolen vehicles are being sold with the proceeds going to fund organized crime, which includes the trafficking of weapons, drugs, and other related crimes. This sizeable investment is a vital step towards diminishing auto theft in Ontario. We would also like to take this opportunity to once again express our gratitude to the Federal government for holding the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft on February 8, in Ottawa, which will bring forward an action plan across all stakeholders.

We are pleased that both the Federal and Ontario governments are taking this issue so seriously. We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners at the Ontario Provincial Police, and local law enforcement agencies, as we work together to safeguard the people of Ontario against this rapidly growing crime." - Terri O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Équité Association

