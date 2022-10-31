TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Équité Association welcomed Groupe Promutuel Federation and Industrial Alliance as new members in Q2.

Insurance crime is on the rise across Canada and consumers are more supportive than ever of efforts to combat this type of crime. According to the results of a 2020 Aviva survey, combatting fraud is becoming more of a priority for Canadians growing from 77% in 2017 to 87% in 2019, with overwhelming support in all regions of the country.

Eradicating insurance fraud is a journey. In an effort to protect Canadians, insurers are moving beyond their own internal fraud management programs toward industry collaboration. Équité Association brings Canadian insurers together in a coordinated effort to collaborate on large-scale investigations of mutual interest using advanced analytics and intelligence best practices, with a mission to be world class at reducing and preventing insurance crime and its impacts on honest, hardworking Canadians.

"In welcoming new member insurers, we get closer to our goal of eradicating insurance fraud and crime across Canada over the next decade," says Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association. "By joining Équité and uniting under a common goal, and with a common purpose, insurers are sending a clear message that they are committed to creating a more equitable world for all Canadians."

About Équité Association

As a not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Combining expert investigative services and advanced analytics, Équité serves as a unified organization, delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery. Leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all insurers, and is protecting Canadians by working to eradicate insurance fraud and crime. Équité, is invested in diminishing crime in Canada, and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

Learn more about Équité Association at https://www.equiteassociation.com/.

