Equal by 30 Survey Reveals Women Under-Represented in Global Energy Sector

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Initiatives that work toward a more diverse and inclusive energy workforce are more important than ever as the global sector looks to recover from the pandemic and move toward a clean energy future where no one is left behind.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced the results of a survey by the global Equal by 30 campaign, showing that in 2020 women accounted for less than one-third of global employment in the energy sector.

Released on International Women's Day, the survey revealed that women made up 32% of global employment in the energy sector. Of that portion, they made up 39% of roles at the entry level and 26% of all executive leaders.

The results of the Equal by 30 campaign's first data collection and reporting exercise also suggest that the initiative's 163 signatories have higher than average rates of women's participation across all positions compared with the broader global energy sector.

Led by Natural Resources Canada, the Equal by 30 campaign is a global effort under the international Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Initiative that aims to close the gender gap and provide insights on the inclusion of women and under-represented groups in the clean energy workforce.

Conducted with the Toronto-based, women-led technology company Diversio, which is setting a global standard for diversity and inclusion, Equal by 30 collected data on global energy sector companies and surveyed Equal by 30 signatories to assess the demographic representation and workplace experiences of energy-sector employees.

The results shed light on the systemic barriers and biases that prevent the sector from retaining and advancing women. Steps to address these barriers are important because those barriers are counterproductive for companies, which benefit from diversity among leadership.

The new reporting framework is a critical first step in addressing these issues. It establishes the necessary baseline metrics that will help organizations and governments measure their progress on gender equality commitments. Data-driven insights can help accelerate progress, build momentum and encourage more organizations to join the movement.

The Equal by 30 campaign will draw on these new insights to support governments and industries alike to take targeted actions to create a more equitable and inclusive energy sector. Ensuring the participation of traditionally under-represented groups, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, racialized groups and Indigenous peoples, will be vital to the post-COVID-19 recovery and long-term economic growth.

"We have to do better. These results give us our starting point. Now, we close the gap. Because when you include everyone, you get the best."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Equal by 30, the first initiative of its kind, challenges energy companies across the globe to cultivate diverse and inclusive workplaces where employees are empowered to succeed, regardless of identity. By collecting data and leveraging our evidence-based framework, we created a baseline against which we can track signatories' progress. Like most other industries, the energy sector has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion. However, with the help of Equal by 30, energy companies are now uniquely positioned to make a meaningful change, and Diversio is excited to be a partner on this journey."

Laura McGee

CEO, Diversio

