From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Canadians have the determination, collaboration, and creativity needed to find bold, innovative solutions to today's environmental challenges. Youth are already setting an example in their communities by promoting sustainable practices and lifestyles that will help move the country towards a greener economy and a safer environmental future.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced the inaugural members of the new Environment and Climate Change Youth Council. The establishment of the Youth Council aligns well with today's International Youth Day theme to promote intergenerational solidarity, as this diverse group of ten young Canadians will advise the Minister and departmental officials on key environmental and climate issues.

In its first year, the Youth Council will focus on advancing the national climate plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, youth participation in international summits, and nature-based solutions to fight climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Government of Canada is committed to listening to youth and collaborating with them on actionable solutions in an effort to harness individual and collective action to fight climate change and protect nature. The Youth Council is an opportunity for passionate young Canadians to contribute their unique perspectives, create positive change, and develop valuable skills and experience. For more information about the new members and their mandate, go to the Environment and Climate Change Youth Council website.

This is just one of many federal programs and initiatives designed to help youth gain meaningful life and work experience needed in today's competitive job market.

Quotes

"The Environment and Climate Change Youth Council provides a dedicated space for the Government of Canada to hear from passionate young Canadians on pressing climate and environmental issues and to collaborate on solutions. I look forward to working with and learning from these exemplary young Canadians who are taking climate action within their communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"As we strive towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, it's important to engage with youth. This Council provides an excellent opportunity for young Canadians to work together to develop real solutions to tackle climate change. The skills, experience, and ingenuity these members bring provide a valuable contribution to Canada's efforts towards a better environment and a better future for all. We warmly welcome the inaugural members of this Council."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Youth Council members will serve two-year terms.

Members were selected from applications received following a call for applications directed at Canadians and permanent residents between the ages of eighteen and twenty-five who reflect the diversity of young people in Canada .

. Members will participate in the Youth Council on a volunteer basis and will have the opportunity to influence Canada's environmental and climate policies, and build relationships with a network of dynamic and engaged young people.

environmental and climate policies, and build relationships with a network of dynamic and engaged young people. The establishment of the Youth Council delivers on the objectives of Canada's Youth Policy, which sets out a vision to ensure youth voices are heard and considered in government decision-making.

Youth Policy, which sets out a vision to ensure youth voices are heard and considered in government decision-making. The 2021 State of Youth Report, for youth, with youth, by youth, indicated that the environment and climate change are among the top priorities of many young Canadians.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]