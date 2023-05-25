DARTMOUTH, NS, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre provided the Canadian context to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's outlook for the 2023 hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a near normal hurricane season in the North Atlantic Ocean, with a range of 12-17 total named storms. Of those 5 to 9 could become hurricanes, including1-4 major hurricanes. The Canadian Hurricane Centre and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration work closely together to promote hurricane safety and preparedness throughout the season.

Regardless of the overall number of predicted storms, it only takes one to have substantial impacts. For instance, Hurricane Fiona was one of the worst weather events to impact eastern Canada. It caused more than 25 deaths in Canada and the United States and, as of late 2022, insurance losses tallied $846 million in Canada. Storms like Fiona serve as a reminder for people in Canada to prepare themselves, their loved ones, and their property for the possible impacts of severe weather.

Climate change is expected to increase both the average and maximum rain rates that are associated with hurricanes. Scientists have already seen an indication of an increase in the global proportion of Category 3–5 hurricanes over the past four decades. With climate change, the average intensity of hurricanes is expected to increase, though we do not expect an increase in the total number of tropical cyclones.

Get prepared and pay attention to forecasts with Canada.ca/hurricanes.

Regardless of the number of forecasted hurricanes, on average the Canadian Hurricane Centre responds to three or four tropical cyclone events each year, with one or two of those affecting Canadian soil and another two or three threatening offshore waters.

Typically, hurricanes are of greater concern in Canadian waters later in the season; however, the Canadian Hurricane Centre monitors the Atlantic Ocean year-round for any tropical or tropical-like cyclones that could impact Canada or its waters.

There is evidence that climate change has resulted in rainier and windier hurricanes. There are also indications that hurricanes move more slowly and may be able to reach further north with warming. The peak wind speeds of hurricanes are also expected to increase. With higher sea levels from sea-level rise, the impacts from storm surges, such as coastal flooding, will likely be more significant in future.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's state-of-the-art weather forecasting systems give Canadians notice of approaching tropical storms or hurricanes days in advance. These early warning systems are a key measure to enhance adaptation, save lives, and reduce economic hardship caused by weather and extreme climate events such as hurricanes and floods.

The latest forecasts and severe weather warnings are available through Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather website, the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices), Weatheradio, and Hello Weather (1-833-794-3556).

People in Canada can subscribe to Environment and Climate Change Canada's hurricane e-bulletins in the Forecast and Products section at Canada.ca/hurricanes or by following the Canadian Hurricane Centre on Twitter (@ECCC_CHC).

Because of the substantial impacts of two hurricanes last year to various countries (Fiona and Ian), the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee decided to retire those two names from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names. Fiona will be replaced by Farrah and Ian will be replaced by Idris.

