WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse announced a federal investment of more than $2.3 million in transit funding for Whitehorse, providing predictable and long-term funding.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, Whitehorse will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to over $2.3 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the city's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair. Stable, predictable funding will support Whitehorse's existing fleet and the City's growing demand for transit.

The Canada Public Transit Fund, beginning in 2026 will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

"We are committed to building high quality and affordable public transit, and this new long-term funding will make a big difference. Providing Whitehorse with stable, predictable funding over the next 10 years will support their existing transit system and help meet the needs of their community."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Whitehorse is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and enhancing public transit is key to ensuring the sustainable growth of our community. In recent years, we have taken significant steps to expand transit services to better meet the needs of residents but it remains a challenge to keep pace. Meeting the growing needs of our community will require substantial investments in the years to come and ongoing support from our federal partners. "

His Worship Kirk Cameron, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse

Quick Facts

The City of Whitehorse will receive $2,368,720 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

will receive over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

