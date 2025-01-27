NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, alongside Kevin Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of TransLink and members of the TransLink Mayors' Council announced a federal investment of more than $663 million in transit funding to improve Metro Vancouver's public transit infrastructure, providing predictable and long-term funding, tied to greater density near transit.

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help Metro Vancouver advance key improvements to its public transit system and help respond to critical transit needs caused by rapid population growth. Providing long-term, predictable funding will help TransLink plan, upgrade, replace, or modernize existing public transit and active transportation infrastructure.

These investments, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Through a $663 million injection of reliable, predictable baseline funding for TransLink, this federal government is keeping Metro Vancouver residents connected to their work and communities. The funding, which will focus on expansions, improvements, and repair, is critical to the stability and future of public transit in the region, including along the North Shore. Reliable public transit infrastructure is key to reducing traffic, lowering air pollution, and improving affordability for all communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"TransLink is grateful for the Federal Government's continued capital funding commitments through the Canada Public Transit Fund, which will allow us to upgrade our current infrastructure. We are ready to meet the demands of our growing region through the Access for Everyone plan and look forward to continuing work with the Government of Canada to advance much-needed transit expansion in Metro Vancouver."

Kevin Quinn, TransLink Chief Executive Officer

"The Canada Public Transit Fund is a key federal contribution towards delivering and upgrading public transit infrastructure and is foundational to our Access for Everyone plan, which will help us more than double transit service in Metro Vancouver over the next decade. This plan will ensure our transit system can keep up with record-setting population growth, support federal, provincial and local affordable housing targets and keep our economy moving. We look forward to confirmation that our application to the Metro Regional Agreement stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund will be approved in time to approve the first phase of the Access for Everyone plan this April."

His Worship Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam and Chair of the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation

"Federal investments in Metro Vancouver transit over the past decade have been critical to the success of TransLink's system. Looking ahead, the Canada Public Transit Fund will be instrumental in delivering the new Bus Rapid Transit line connecting the North Shore to Metrotown. Today's announcement of Baseline funding is the first step in securing this necessary federal contribution, with approval of the second step – the Metro Regional Agreement – needed by March to keep the project on track."

Her Worship Linda Buchanan, Mayor of the City of North Vancouver

Quick Facts

The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

TransLink will receive up to $663,670,150 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Baseline funding is conditional on TransLink submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Baseline funding is conditional on TransLink submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

