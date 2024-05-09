OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Distress and crisis centres are an integral part of Canada's public health approach to suicide prevention. They provide immediate support and resources when people need them the most.

Today, as part of Mental Health Week, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $4.5 million for 26 organizations who provide distress line services to help them build capacity to meet the diverse needs of Canadians. These organizations represent the newest round of recipients under the $8 million Distress Line Equity Fund, which seeks to address gaps in equity, diversity and inclusion within Canada's distress line sector.

This initiative to enhance equity, diversity and inclusion in our distress line sector is an important complement to the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline. Anyone in Canada can call or text 9-8-8 to access 24/7/365, bilingual, trauma-informed, and culturally appropriate suicide prevention and emotional distress support.

In addition, to further improve access to mental health supports for equity-deserving individuals, Budget 2024 proposes an additional $4 million over two years, starting in 2024-25, to support community-led initiatives through the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. This fund aims to increase health equity and address mental health and its determinants for Black Canadians.

It is essential that everyone in Canada has access to mental health resources when they need them the most, regardless of their culture, social or economic status.

Quote

"When people have access to the supports they need, when they need it most, we can save lives. The funding announced today is part of our effort to ensure that mental health supports and resources are developed and delivered in an equitable and inclusive manner. Every person in Canada deserves mental health support that respects their culture, background and experiences. We want people to know, if they need help, that they are not alone and help is available."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

This follows a previous announcement by the Minister on March 1, 2024 when 19 early recipients were announced.

when 19 early recipients were announced. The Public Health Agency of Canada provided funding to organizations providing crisis and distress line services based on defined eligibility criteria. The maximum funding available per project was $250,000 for a maximum duration of twelve months.

provided funding to organizations providing crisis and distress line services based on defined eligibility criteria. The maximum funding available per project was for a maximum duration of twelve months. Information about the first 19 organizations to receive funding can be found here.

Information pertaining to the objectives of the Distress Line Equity Fund can be found here.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Yuval Daniel, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and, Associate Minister of Health, 819-360-6927; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709