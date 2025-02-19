The Government of Canada continues its efforts to support the economic development of businesses offering bilingual services and job creation in official languages

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Ensuring that businesses in British Columbia can offer services in both official languages is an essential asset in meeting the needs of a diverse clientele. It is also important to support French-language adult education and training, as this helps foster a skilled bilingual workforce, the vitality of Francophone communities and the development of an inclusive business environment. Investing in official languages means creating more economic opportunities and strengthening the role of French in our communities.

This is why Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville), today announced nearly $1.9 million in funding to support job creation and the economic development of businesses in the west. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

The Government of Canada will provide $131,400 to the Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique (SDÉCB). This investment will support 40 tourism businesses in Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George, strengthening their ability to operate and communicate in both official languages.

This project includes:

the organization of three awareness workshops on the benefits of bilingualism;

personalized support to help companies develop bilingual communication and service delivery tools and strategies;

training to improve staff language skills, and recruitment campaigns for French-speaking and bilingual staff;

the development of a francization kit specifically designed for the tourism sector and its distribution to a wider network of businesses;

a promotional campaign to support tourism businesses and promote bilingualism across the province; and

the printing and distribution of 30,000 copies of a bilingual tourism brochure through a network of partners, to inform Francophone, Francophile and Anglophone customers about the province's tourist attractions and services.

This investment is a key component of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the ability of businesses in British Columbia to provide services in both official languages and foster bilingual offerings within the tourism sector.

Increased support for youth employment in Western Canada and nationally

Under the Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages program, the Government of Canada is providing $1,755,049 to Collège Éducacentre for the period from 2025–26 to 2027–28 to support the creation of 213 additional youth jobs in British Columbia, Alberta and Yukon.

By creating jobs for youth in Western Canada, the Government of Canada is offering young people an employment experience that will enable them to acquire professional skills that will enhance their employability and strengthen their knowledge of their second language. At the same time, these job opportunities contribute to the vitality of our two official languages and official-language minority communities.

Quotes

"Our two official languages are an economic and cultural asset for our country. Through this investment, we're empowering tourism businesses in British Columbia to enhance their ability to provide services in both English and French, while also supporting youth employment opportunities in Western Canada and across the nation."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"French is an integral part of Canada's identity and supporting Franco-British Columbian organizations ensures that our linguistic and cultural diversity continues to thrive. This funding is a recognition of the vital role these organizations play in strengthening the Francophone community here on the West Coast, preserving our shared heritage, and fostering opportunities for future generations to live and work in both of Canada's national languages. Investing in language and culture is investing in a more inclusive and vibrant British Columbia."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville)

Quick Facts

The Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique (SDÉCB), founded in 1998, is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing the economic interests of the province's Francophone and Francophile community.

This project will contribute to the expected results of the Promotion of Bilingual Services sub-component of the Enhancement of Official Languages Program, whose goal is to encourage various non-governmental organizations to offer services in English and French and to share best practices in this regard.

Collège Éducacentre, one of six delivery organizations for the Young Canada Works program, is the only French-language college in British Columbia. Established as a non-profit organization in 1992, its mandate is to promote adult education and training in French by developing and offering a wide range of educational services and resources.

Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages supports employers with labour needs in official-language minority communities. As a result, the program supports the development of these communities, while enabling young people to gain practical experience related to their studies, discover different regions of the country, and work in their first or second official language or perfect their second language.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec).

Associated Links

Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique

Collège Éducacentre

Enhancement of Official Languages Program – Promotion of Bilingual Services

Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages (students)

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Malia Chenaoui, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]