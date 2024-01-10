STE-ADÈLE, QC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Continuing its accelerated growth, the rising star of the civil engineering sector, Équipe Laurence, of Sainte-Adèle, has just added the town of Beloeil to its extensive network of professional branches. After Ste-Adèle, Joliette, Gatineau, Mont-Laurier and Boisbriand, Équipe Laurence will open its doors in mid-November in Beloeil's illustrious Vieux-Moulin, at 991, boulevard Richelieu. The move is a perfect fit with the firm's development and expansion plan, as its clientele already includes dozens of municipalities of various sizes in the outlying regions of Greater Montreal, namely Outaouais, Lanaudière, Laurentides, Northern Quebec and now Montérégie.

Barely settled into their new Beloeil premises, Équipe Laurence's engineers and technicians are working on several contracts for projects under development in the Montérégie region. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

"We already have three major projects in our order book, piloted by several of our engineers and professionals; in St-Amable, Frelighsburg, not far from the Vermont border, and Lac Brome," says the firm's President and CEO, Alexandre Latour, noting that one of them would be a housing project with an innovative concept. For the firm's management, the Montérégie region abounds with stimulating development opportunities, while the industrial sector is clearly growing and private investment is on the rise, with a total of three billion, six hundred million dollars ($3.6 B) expected by 2022. The region has also enjoyed one of the best demographic growth rates in Quebec for over 30 years, with a population of 1,475,578.

The opening of Équipe Laurence's office on Montreal's South Shore therefore aims to extend its services to the area, while actively recruiting local professionals.

Alexandre Latour, Eng. concluded by expressing his confidence that the company will find a place of choice in both the private and public sectors, with the presence of 13 MRCs and equivalent territories (TEs) and 4 municipalities among the 20 most populous in Quebec in this prime territory.

