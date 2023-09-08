Enghouse Systems Appoints Vivian Leung To Board Of Directors

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) a leading enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivian Leung to its board of directors, effective September 7, 2023.

Ms. Leung has over 20 years of experience as a corporate lawyer in the technology sector, most recently as General Counsel, Magnet Forensics; General Counsel, BlueCat Networks and Assistant General Counsel, Open Text. She has served on the boards of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR) and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, along with other not for profit organizations.

"Vivian brings a strong background in the technology sector that will augment our current board," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. "We are pleased to welcome her and look forward to her contributions going forward."

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information, visit www.enghouse.com.

