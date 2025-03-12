Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 10, 2025 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee

  Votes For

  % Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Stephen Sadler

41,339,185

95.148 %

2,108,158

4.852 %

Pierre Lassonde

39,314,814

90.488 %

4,132,529

9.512 %

Vivian Leung

41,114,659

94.631 %

2,332,684

5.369 %

Jane Mowat

41,471,346

95.452 %

1,975,997

4.548 %

Melissa Sonberg

39,905,202

91.847 %

3,542,141

8.153 %

Paul Stoyan

32,788,362

75.467 %

10,658,981

24.533 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]

