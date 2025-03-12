Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 10, 2025 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephen Sadler 41,339,185 95.148 % 2,108,158 4.852 % Pierre Lassonde 39,314,814 90.488 % 4,132,529 9.512 % Vivian Leung 41,114,659 94.631 % 2,332,684 5.369 % Jane Mowat 41,471,346 95.452 % 1,975,997 4.548 % Melissa Sonberg 39,905,202 91.847 % 3,542,141 8.153 % Paul Stoyan 32,788,362 75.467 % 10,658,981 24.533 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

