Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results
Mar 10, 2025, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2025. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
- Revenue increased 2.9% to $124.0 million from $120.5 million in Q1 2024;
- Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 4.0% to $87.9 million compared to $84.6 million in Q1 2024, and represents 70.9% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
- Results from operating activities decreased to $31.0 million compared to $32.6 million in Q1 2024;
- Net income was $21.9 million compared to $18.1 million in Q1 2024, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability;
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $33.1 million compared to $34.7 million, while achieving a 26.7% margin;
- Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $271.1 million as at January 31, 2025.
The most recent quarter has brought about events that have created a great deal of uncertainty across the globe. There are new questions around trade flows, interest rates, commodity prices and other factors which point to increasing instability. Throughout this period, our first quarter operating performance continued its consistent positive trend and reflects our steady and disciplined approach to the business. In the quarter we achieved revenue of $124.0 million, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the prior year, while net income increased by 20.8% to $21.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share from $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the comparative quarter.
We remain focused on predictable recurring revenue streams with SaaS and maintenance services revenue increasing by 4.0% in the quarter. While transitioning from exclusively offering traditional on-premise solutions, we are strategically committed to offering customers a choice between on-premise and cloud solutions, which has allowed us to preserve both one-time and recurring revenue streams.
Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, were $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the prior year. During the first quarter we returned $14.4 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchased $6.0 million of our common shares. In addition, on December 16, 2024, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Aculab PLC, which provides a cutting-edge suite of solutions designed to elevate communication and security experiences, including AI-driven answering machine detection and advanced voice and face biometric technology. Even with these outflows, Enghouse closed the quarter with $271.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down only marginally from our record of $274.7 million at October 31, 2024. We continue to have no external debt financing.
On March 4, 2025, the Company announced the acquisition of Margento R&D d.o.o., a European provider of transit fare collection, account-based ticketing, automatic vehicle tracking, and payment solutions based in Slovenia. Margento has a scalable and easy to deploy Mobility as a Service platform providing a unique user-centric mobile transit experience. This will augment our existing transportation offerings in the Asset Management Group.
Our strategic direction remains consistent and focused on long-term profitability and sustainability. We will continue to balance market demand by offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions and will not sacrifice profitability for revenue growth, which is reaffirmed by our ability to generate positive cash flows. Our robust cash position continues to allow us to capitalize on acquisitions that meet our thresholds and provide continued returns to our shareholders, also enabling us to increase our annual dividend for the 17th consecutive year.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved an increase of 15.4% in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the periods ended January 31
|
Three months
|
2025
|
2024
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
Revenue
|
$ 124,000
|
$ 120,489
|
3,511
|
2.9
|
Direct costs
|
44,463
|
41,582
|
2,881
|
6.9
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
$
|
79,537
|
$
|
78,907
|
630
|
0.8
|
As a % of revenue
|
64.1 %
|
65.5 %
|
Operating expenses
|
48,457
|
46,180
|
2,277
|
4.9
|
Special charges
|
91
|
91
|
0
|
0.0
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
30,989
|
$
|
32,636
|
(1,647)
|
(5.0)
|
As a % of revenue
|
25.0 %
|
27.1 %
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(8,479)
|
(10,374)
|
1,895
|
18.3
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|
2,309
|
(1,717)
|
4,026
|
234.5
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(128)
|
(150)
|
22
|
14.7
|
Finance income
|
2,304
|
2,361
|
(57)
|
(2.4)
|
Finance expenses
|
(3)
|
-
|
( 3)
|
-
|
Other income (expense)
|
299
|
(114)
|
413
|
362.3
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
27,291
|
$
|
22,642
|
4,649
|
20.5
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,387
|
4,509
|
878
|
19.5
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
21,904
|
$
|
18,133
|
3,771
|
20.8
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.40
|
0.33
|
0.07
|
21.2
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.40
|
0.33
|
0.07
|
21.2
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
21,249
|
19,899
|
1,350
|
6.8
|
Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital
|
37,741
|
35,557
|
2,184
|
6.1
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Results from operating activities
|
30,989
|
32,636
|
(1,647)
|
(5.0)
|
Depreciation
|
653
|
494
|
159
|
(32.2)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,378
|
1,506
|
(128)
|
8.5
|
Special charges
|
91
|
91
|
0
|
0.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
33,111
|
$
|
34,727
|
(1,616)
|
(4.7)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
26.7 %
|
28.8 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.63
|
( 0.03)
|
(4.8)
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
As at January 31,
|
As at October 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
270,304
|
$
|
274,240
|
Short-term investments
|
784
|
487
|
Accounts receivable
|
114,592
|
92,348
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
19,061
|
16,100
|
404,741
|
383,175
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
4,059
|
4,192
|
Right-of-use assets
|
11,771
|
11,473
|
Intangible assets
|
96,552
|
98,594
|
Goodwill
|
320,997
|
309,831
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
27,273
|
26,228
|
460,652
|
450,318
|
$
|
865,393
|
$
|
833,493
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
67,970
|
$
|
70,087
|
Income taxes payable
|
7,849
|
5,525
|
Dividends payable
|
14,340
|
14,397
|
Provisions
|
1,777
|
1,834
|
Deferred revenue
|
132,397
|
114,080
|
Lease obligations
|
5,381
|
5,344
|
229,714
|
211,267
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
10,486
|
10,500
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,903
|
8,094
|
Net employee defined benefit obligation
|
2,075
|
2,081
|
Lease obligations
|
6,115
|
5,744
|
28,579
|
26,419
|
258,293
|
237,686
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital
|
117,750
|
118,217
|
Contributed surplus
|
9,878
|
9,764
|
Retained earnings
|
448,823
|
446,748
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
30,649
|
21,078
|
607,100
|
595,807
|
$
|
865,393
|
$
|
833,493
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
Software licenses
|
$ 17,781
|
$ 16,975
|
SaaS and maintenance services
|
87,932
|
84,587
|
Professional services
|
16,108
|
15,945
|
Hardware
|
2,179
|
2,982
|
124,000
|
120,489
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
736
|
674
|
Services
|
42,497
|
39,531
|
Hardware
|
1,230
|
1,377
|
44,463
|
41,582
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
79,537
|
78,907
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
23,636
|
22,869
|
Research and development
|
22,790
|
21,311
|
Depreciation
|
653
|
494
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,378
|
1,506
|
Special charges
|
91
|
91
|
48,548
|
46,271
|
Results from operating activities
|
30,989
|
32,636
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(8,479)
|
(10,374)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|
2,309
|
(1,717)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(128)
|
(150)
|
Finance income
|
2,304
|
2,361
|
Finance expenses
|
(3)
|
-
|
Other income (expense)
|
299
|
(114)
|
Income before income taxes
|
27,291
|
22,642
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,387
|
4,509
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 21,904
|
$ 18,133
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
9,571
|
(8,017)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
9,571
|
(8,017)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 31,475
|
$ 10,116
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.33
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.33
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 21,904
|
$ 18,133
|
|
Depreciation
|
653
|
494
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,378
|
1,506
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
128
|
150
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
8,479
|
10,374
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
108
|
277
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,387
|
4,509
|
Finance expenses and other (income) expense
|
(296)
|
114
|
37,741
|
35,557
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(11,891)
|
(13,140)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,601)
|
(2,518)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
21,249
|
19,899
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Net purchase of property and equipment
|
(404)
|
(360)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*
|
(6,586)
|
-
|
Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions
|
-
|
171
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,990)
|
(189)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Issuance of share capital
|
-
|
4,310
|
Normal course issuer bid share repurchases
|
(5,950)
|
-
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(1,374)
|
(1,602)
|
Dividends paid
|
(14,397)
|
(12,156)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(21,721)
|
(9,448)
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
3,526
|
(3,042)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(3,936)
|
7,220
|
Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period
|
274,240
|
239,532
|
Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period
|
$ 270,304
|
$ 246,752
|
*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,620 for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and nil for the three months ended January 31, 2024.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended January 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
73,221
|
$
|
50,779
|
$
|
124,000
|
$
|
76,137
|
$
|
44,352
|
$
|
120,489
|
Direct costs
|
(25,713)
|
(18,750)
|
(44,463)
|
(25,406)
|
(16,176)
|
(41,582)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
47,508
|
32,029
|
79,537
|
50,731
|
28,176
|
78,907
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(22,602)
|
(11,978)
|
(34,580)
|
(21,425)
|
(11,697)
|
(33,122)
|
Depreciation
|
(402)
|
(251)
|
(653)
|
(377)
|
(117)
|
(494)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(909)
|
(469)
|
(1,378)
|
(936)
|
(570)
|
(1,506)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
23,595
|
$
|
19,331
|
$
|
42,926
|
$
|
27,993
|
$
|
15,792
|
$
|
43,785
|
Special charges
|
(91)
|
(91)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(11,846)
|
(11,058)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
30,989
|
$
|
32,636
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides a wide range of mission critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through cash flows from operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 35790. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
****
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
