Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

Revenue increased 2.9% to $124 .0 million from $120.5 million in Q1 2024;

.0 million from in Q1 2024; Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 4.0% to $87.9 million compared to $84.6 million in Q1 2024, and represents 70.9% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;

compared to in Q1 2024, and represents 70.9% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream; Results from operating activities decreased to $31.0 million compared to $32.6 million in Q1 2024;

compared to in Q1 2024; Net income was $21.9 million compared to $18.1 million in Q1 2024, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability;

compared to in Q1 2024, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability; Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $33.1 million compared to $34.7 million , while achieving a 26.7% margin;

compared to , while achieving a 26.7% margin; Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $271.1 million as at January 31, 2025 .

The most recent quarter has brought about events that have created a great deal of uncertainty across the globe. There are new questions around trade flows, interest rates, commodity prices and other factors which point to increasing instability. Throughout this period, our first quarter operating performance continued its consistent positive trend and reflects our steady and disciplined approach to the business. In the quarter we achieved revenue of $124.0 million, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the prior year, while net income increased by 20.8% to $21.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share from $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the comparative quarter.

We remain focused on predictable recurring revenue streams with SaaS and maintenance services revenue increasing by 4.0% in the quarter. While transitioning from exclusively offering traditional on-premise solutions, we are strategically committed to offering customers a choice between on-premise and cloud solutions, which has allowed us to preserve both one-time and recurring revenue streams.

Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, were $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the prior year. During the first quarter we returned $14.4 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchased $6.0 million of our common shares. In addition, on December 16, 2024, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Aculab PLC, which provides a cutting-edge suite of solutions designed to elevate communication and security experiences, including AI-driven answering machine detection and advanced voice and face biometric technology. Even with these outflows, Enghouse closed the quarter with $271.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down only marginally from our record of $274.7 million at October 31, 2024. We continue to have no external debt financing.

On March 4, 2025, the Company announced the acquisition of Margento R&D d.o.o., a European provider of transit fare collection, account-based ticketing, automatic vehicle tracking, and payment solutions based in Slovenia. Margento has a scalable and easy to deploy Mobility as a Service platform providing a unique user-centric mobile transit experience. This will augment our existing transportation offerings in the Asset Management Group.

Our strategic direction remains consistent and focused on long-term profitability and sustainability. We will continue to balance market demand by offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions and will not sacrifice profitability for revenue growth, which is reaffirmed by our ability to generate positive cash flows. Our robust cash position continues to allow us to capitalize on acquisitions that meet our thresholds and provide continued returns to our shareholders, also enabling us to increase our annual dividend for the 17th consecutive year.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved an increase of 15.4% in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31



Three months















2025

2024 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue













$ 124,000 $ 120,489 3,511 2.9



























Direct costs















44,463

41,582 2,881 6.9 Revenue, net of direct costs













$ 79,537 $ 78,907 630 0.8 As a % of revenue















64.1 %

65.5 %































Operating expenses















48,457

46,180 2,277 4.9 Special charges















91

91 0 0.0 Results from operating activities













$ 30,989 $ 32,636 (1,647) (5.0) As a % of revenue















25.0 %

27.1 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships















(8,479)

(10,374) 1,895 18.3 Foreign exchange gains (losses)















2,309

(1,717) 4,026 234.5 Interest expense – lease obligations















(128)

(150) 22 14.7 Finance income















2,304

2,361 (57) (2.4) Finance expenses















(3)

- ( 3) - Other income (expense)















299

(114) 413 362.3 Income before income taxes













$ 27,291 $ 22,642 4,649 20.5 Provision for income taxes















5,387

4,509 878 19.5 Net income for the period













$ 21,904 $ 18,133 3,771 20.8



























Basic earnings per share















0.40

0.33 0.07 21.2 Diluted earnings per share















0.40

0.33 0.07 21.2



























Cash flows from operating activities















21,249

19,899 1,350 6.8 Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital















37,741

35,557 2,184 6.1



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities















30,989

32,636 (1,647) (5.0)



























Depreciation















653

494 159 (32.2) Depreciation of right-of-use assets















1,378

1,506 (128) 8.5 Special charges















91

91 0 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA













$ 33,111 $ 34,727 (1,616) (4.7)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin















26.7 %

28.8 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share













$ 0.60 $ 0.63 ( 0.03) (4.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2025 As at October 31,

2024 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 270,304 $ 274,240 Short-term investments



784

487 Accounts receivable



114,592

92,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets



19,061

16,100





404,741

383,175 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,059

4,192 Right-of-use assets



11,771

11,473 Intangible assets



96,552

98,594 Goodwill



320,997

309,831 Deferred income tax assets



27,273

26,228





460,652

450,318



$ 865,393 $ 833,493











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 67,970 $ 70,087 Income taxes payable



7,849

5,525 Dividends payable



14,340

14,397 Provisions



1,777

1,834 Deferred revenue



132,397

114,080 Lease obligations



5,381

5,344





229,714

211,267 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred income tax liabilities



10,486

10,500 Deferred revenue



9,903

8,094 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,075

2,081 Lease obligations



6,115

5,744





28,579

26,419





258,293

237,686 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



117,750

118,217 Contributed surplus



9,878

9,764 Retained earnings



448,823

446,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income



30,649

21,078





607,100

595,807



$ 865,393 $ 833,493

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2025 2024











Revenue Software licenses





$ 17,781 $ 16,975 SaaS and maintenance services





87,932 84,587 Professional services





16,108 15,945 Hardware





2,179 2,982







124,000 120,489 Direct costs









Software licenses





736 674 Services





42,497 39,531 Hardware





1,230 1,377







44,463 41,582 Revenue, net of direct costs





79,537 78,907











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative





23,636 22,869 Research and development





22,790 21,311 Depreciation





653 494 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,378 1,506 Special charges





91 91







48,548 46,271











Results from operating activities





30,989 32,636











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





(8,479) (10,374) Foreign exchange gains (losses)





2,309 (1,717) Interest expense – lease obligations





(128) (150) Finance income





2,304 2,361 Finance expenses





(3) - Other income (expense)





299 (114) Income before income taxes





27,291 22,642











Provision for income taxes





5,387 4,509









Net income for the period





$ 21,904 $ 18,133 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment





9,571 (8,017)











Other comprehensive income (loss)





9,571 (8,017)











Comprehensive income





$ 31,475 $ 10,116 Earnings per share









Basic





$ 0.40 $ 0.33 Diluted





$ 0.40 $ 0.33

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period





$ 21,904 $ 18,133

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation





653 494 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,378 1,506 Interest expense – lease obligations





128 150 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





8,479 10,374 Stock-based compensation expense





108 277 Provision for income taxes





5,387 4,509 Finance expenses and other (income) expense





(296) 114







37,741 35,557











Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(11,891) (13,140) Income taxes paid





(4,601) (2,518) Net cash provided by operating activities





21,249 19,899











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment





(404) (360) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*





(6,586) -











Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions





- 171 Net cash used in investing activities





(6,990) (189)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital





- 4,310 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases





(5,950) - Repayment of lease obligations





(1,374) (1,602) Dividends paid





(14,397) (12,156) Net cash used in financing activities





(21,721) (9,448) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents





3,526 (3,042)











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents





(3,936) 7,220 Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period





274,240 239,532 Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period





$ 270,304 $ 246,752

*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,620 for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and nil for the three months ended January 31, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2025

2024 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 73,221 $ 50,779 $ 124,000 $ 76,137 $ 44,352 $ 120,489 Direct costs

(25,713)

(18,750)

(44,463)

(25,406)

(16,176)

(41,582) Revenue, net of direct costs

47,508

32,029

79,537

50,731

28,176

78,907 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,602)

(11,978)

(34,580)

(21,425)

(11,697)

(33,122) Depreciation

(402)

(251)

(653)

(377)

(117)

(494) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(909)

(469)

(1,378)

(936)

(570)

(1,506) Segment profit $ 23,595 $ 19,331 $ 42,926 $ 27,993 $ 15,792 $ 43,785 Special charges









(91)









(91) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,846)









(11,058) Results from operating activities







$ 30,989







$ 32,636

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides a wide range of mission critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through cash flows from operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

