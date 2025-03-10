Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2025. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Revenue increased 2.9% to $124.0 million from $120.5 million in Q1 2024;
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 4.0% to $87.9 million compared to $84.6 million in Q1 2024, and represents 70.9% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
  • Results from operating activities decreased to $31.0 million compared to $32.6 million in Q1 2024;
  • Net income was $21.9 million compared to $18.1 million in Q1 2024, as we grow our business with a focus on profitability;
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $33.1 million compared to $34.7 million, while achieving a 26.7% margin;
  • Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $271.1 million as at January 31, 2025.

The most recent quarter has brought about events that have created a great deal of uncertainty across the globe. There are new questions around trade flows, interest rates, commodity prices and other factors which point to increasing instability. Throughout this period, our first quarter operating performance continued its consistent positive trend and reflects our steady and disciplined approach to the business. In the quarter we achieved revenue of $124.0 million, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the prior year, while net income increased by 20.8% to $21.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share from $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the comparative quarter.

We remain focused on predictable recurring revenue streams with SaaS and maintenance services revenue increasing by 4.0% in the quarter. While transitioning from exclusively offering traditional on-premise solutions, we are strategically committed to offering customers a choice between on-premise and cloud solutions, which has allowed us to preserve both one-time and recurring revenue streams.

Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, were $37.7 million compared to $35.6 million in the prior year. During the first quarter we returned $14.4 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchased $6.0 million of our common shares. In addition, on December 16, 2024, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Aculab PLC, which provides a cutting-edge suite of solutions designed to elevate communication and security experiences, including AI-driven answering machine detection and advanced voice and face biometric technology. Even with these outflows, Enghouse closed the quarter with $271.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down only marginally from our record of $274.7 million at October 31, 2024. We continue to have no external debt financing.

On March 4, 2025, the Company announced the acquisition of Margento R&D d.o.o., a European provider of transit fare collection, account-based ticketing, automatic vehicle tracking, and payment solutions based in Slovenia. Margento has a scalable and easy to deploy Mobility as a Service platform providing a unique user-centric mobile transit experience. This will augment our existing transportation offerings in the Asset Management Group.

Our strategic direction remains consistent and focused on long-term profitability and sustainability.  We will continue to balance market demand by offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions and will not sacrifice profitability for revenue growth, which is reaffirmed by our ability to generate positive cash flows. Our robust cash position continues to allow us to capitalize on acquisitions that meet our thresholds and provide continued returns to our shareholders, also enabling us to increase our annual dividend for the 17th consecutive year.  

Quarterly dividends:          

Today, the Board of Directors approved an increase of 15.4% in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31

Three months








2025

2024

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue






$     124,000

$     120,489

3,511

2.9














Direct costs







44,463

41,582

2,881

6.9

Revenue, net of direct costs






$

79,537

$

78,907

630

0.8

As a % of revenue







64.1 %

65.5 %















Operating expenses







48,457

46,180

2,277

4.9

Special charges







91

91

0

0.0

Results from operating activities






$

30,989

$

32,636

(1,647)

(5.0)

As a % of revenue







25.0 %

27.1 %















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships







(8,479)

(10,374)

1,895

18.3

Foreign exchange gains (losses)







2,309

(1,717)

4,026

234.5

Interest expense – lease obligations







(128)

(150)

22

14.7

Finance income







2,304

2,361

(57)

(2.4)

Finance expenses







(3)

-

( 3)

-

Other income (expense)







299

(114)

413

362.3

Income before income taxes






$

27,291

$

22,642

4,649

20.5

Provision for income taxes







5,387

4,509

878

19.5

Net income for the period






$

21,904

$

18,133

3,771

20.8














Basic earnings per share







0.40

0.33

0.07

21.2

Diluted earnings per share







0.40

0.33

0.07

21.2














Cash flows from operating activities







21,249

19,899

1,350

6.8

Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital







37,741

35,557

2,184

6.1














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities







30,989

32,636

(1,647)

(5.0)














Depreciation









653

494

159

(32.2)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets







1,378

1,506

(128)

8.5

Special charges







91

91

0

0.0

Adjusted EBITDA






$

33,111

$

34,727

(1,616)

(4.7)














Adjusted EBITDA margin







26.7 %

28.8 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share






$

0.60

$

0.63

( 0.03)

(4.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at January 31,
2025

As at October 31,
2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

270,304

$

274,240

   Short-term investments

784

487

   Accounts receivable

114,592

92,348

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

19,061

16,100



404,741

383,175

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

4,059

4,192

   Right-of-use assets

11,771

11,473

   Intangible assets

96,552

98,594

   Goodwill

320,997

309,831

   Deferred income tax assets

27,273

26,228



460,652

450,318


$

865,393

$

833,493






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

67,970

$

70,087

   Income taxes payable

7,849

5,525

   Dividends payable

14,340

14,397

   Provisions

1,777

1,834

   Deferred revenue

132,397

114,080

   Lease obligations

5,381

5,344



229,714

211,267

Non-current liabilities:




   Deferred income tax liabilities

10,486

10,500

   Deferred revenue

9,903

8,094

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,075

2,081

   Lease obligations

6,115

5,744



28,579

26,419



258,293

237,686

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

117,750

118,217

   Contributed surplus



9,878

9,764

   Retained earnings

448,823

446,748

   Accumulated other comprehensive income



30,649

21,078



607,100

595,807


$

865,393

$

833,493

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            



Three months

Periods ended January 31


2025

2024






Revenue

     Software licenses


$  17,781

$  16,975

     SaaS and maintenance services


87,932

84,587

     Professional services


16,108

15,945

     Hardware


2,179

2,982




124,000

120,489

Direct costs




     Software licenses


736

674

     Services


42,497

39,531

     Hardware


1,230

1,377




44,463

41,582

Revenue, net of direct costs


79,537

78,907






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative


23,636

22,869

     Research and development


22,790

21,311

     Depreciation




653

494

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,378

1,506

     Special charges


91

91




48,548

46,271






Results from operating activities


30,989

32,636






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   




(8,479)

(10,374)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)


2,309

(1,717)

Interest expense – lease obligations


(128)

(150)

Finance income


2,304

2,361

Finance expenses


(3)

-

Other income (expense)


299

(114)

Income before income taxes


27,291

22,642






Provision for income taxes


5,387

4,509





Net income for the period


$  21,904

$  18,133

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment


9,571

(8,017)






Other comprehensive income (loss)




9,571

(8,017)






Comprehensive income


$  31,475

$  10,116

Earnings per share




Basic


$      0.40

$      0.33

Diluted


$      0.40

$      0.33

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months

Periods ended January 31


2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period


$    21,904

$    18,133


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation


653

494

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,378

1,506

   Interest expense – lease obligations


128

150

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships


8,479

10,374

   Stock-based compensation expense


108

277

   Provision for income taxes


5,387

4,509

   Finance expenses and other (income) expense


(296)

114




37,741

35,557






Changes in non-cash operating working capital


(11,891)

(13,140)

Income taxes paid


(4,601)

(2,518)

Net cash provided by operating activities


21,249

19,899






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment


(404)

(360)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*


(6,586)

-






Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions


-

171

Net cash used in investing activities


(6,990)

(189)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital


-

4,310

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases


(5,950)

-

Repayment of lease obligations


(1,374)

(1,602)

Dividends paid


(14,397)

(12,156)

Net cash used in financing activities


(21,721)

(9,448)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents


3,526

(3,042)






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents




(3,936)

7,220

Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period


274,240

239,532

Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period


$  270,304

$  246,752

*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $2,620 for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and nil for the three months ended January 31, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2025

2024

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

73,221

$

50,779

$

124,000

$

76,137

$

44,352

$

120,489

Direct costs

(25,713)

(18,750)

(44,463)

(25,406)

(16,176)

(41,582)

Revenue, net of direct costs

47,508

32,029

79,537

50,731

28,176

78,907

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,602)

(11,978)

(34,580)

(21,425)

(11,697)

(33,122)

Depreciation


(402)

(251)

(653)

(377)

(117)

(494)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(909)

(469)

(1,378)

(936)

(570)

(1,506)

Segment profit

$

23,595

$

19,331

$

42,926

$

27,993

$

15,792

$

43,785

Special charges




(91)




(91)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,846)




(11,058)

Results from operating activities



$

30,989



$

32,636

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides a wide range of mission critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through cash flows from operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 35790. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

