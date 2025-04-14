Enghouse Acquires Trafi

Acquisition Enhances Mobility-as-a-Service Solutions

MARKHAM, ON and VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Trafi Ltd., a leading provider of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions based in Lithuania.

Trafi offers a scalable and comprehensive MaaS platform designed to integrate complex transport networks into a single, user-centric application. The company's white-label product enables cities and public transport authorities to connect various mobility options. These include public transport, car rental, taxi and micromobility (bicycles, scooters etc), integrated into a unified, truly multi-modal journey planning platform. Trafi's solutions are trusted by major cities such as Berlin (Jelbi), Brussels (Floya), and Solent (Breeze).

"We're excited to join Enghouse and combine Trafi's cutting-edge MaaS technology with their global footprint and deep expertise in ticketing solutions," said Damian Bown, CEO of Trafi. "Together, we can accelerate and bring integrated, user-friendly mobility experiences to even more cities around the world."

"Trafi enhances our transportation mobility solutions portfolio by adding a robust MaaS platform that integrates multiple transport modes into a seamless user experience," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Trafi's customers, partners, and employees to Enghouse."

About Trafi

Founded in 2013 and based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Trafi has been revolutionizing urban mobility by providing state-of-the-art MaaS solutions. The company's platform is designed to manage even the most complex transport systems, offering features such as real-time data mapping, in-app ticketing and payments, and comprehensive data analysis tools. Trafi's mission is to empower cities to tackle mobility challenges and achieve ambitious sustainability objectives. For more information, please visit https://www.trafi.com.

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

Information contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]