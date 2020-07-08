Enforcement Notification - Tax Evasion - Robert Kalfayan fined nearly half a million dollars for tax evasion

MONTREAL, July 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced that Robert Kalfayan, a Laval resident, pleaded guilty today at the Laval courthouse to tax evasion charges. He was fined $495,614 in relation to the offences, on top of having to pay the income tax and all penalties and interests that apply.

Mr. Kalfayan was arrested on December 23, 2019, at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport upon his return to Canada. The CRA investigation showed that, for the years 2009 to 2013, he tried to evade the payment of more than $700,000 in federal income tax using a complex scheme to shield his luxurious Laval residence from CRA collection measures. The scheme included a fake loan, a nominee and several international bank transfers, as well as the use of one of his companies incorporated in Belize, Lowcrest Marketing.

The investigation also revealed that, for the 2014 and 2015 tax years, Mr. Kalfayan contravened the Income Tax Act by making a fraudulent proposal to creditors in which he failed to declare all of his international assets (real estate, cryptocurrency and cash) in order to evade the payment of income tax.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

The CRA has strengthened its ability to criminally investigate those who commit tax crimes, particularly those related to offshore tax evasion. The courts recognize the gravity of offshore cases by sentencing offenders to lengthier jail terms and imposing higher court fines. From April 1, 2014, to March 31, 2020, the courts convicted 263 taxpayers for tax evasion of $118,724,181 in federal tax. These convictions resulted in sentences totaling $32,581,130 in court fines and 230 years in jail.

The CRA remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, and the social and economic well-being of Canadians during these unprecedented times. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to them. The CRA is dedicated to ensuring that individuals and businesses claim income earned and losses to which they are entitled so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing the increased importance of these benefits, and are working to ensure that they continue to be available to Canadians. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits that they are not entitled to, including ineligible claims related to new COVID-19 benefits, may be required to repay the benefit or be subject to other possible action.

Julie Pronovost, Canada Revenue Agency, 514-283-2226

