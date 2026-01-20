TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Ghansham Vania (also known as Gansham Vania) and Davinder Vania, of Vaughan, Ontario, were sentenced January 16, 2026, in the Newmarket Courthouse, to conditional sentences of two years less a day. Ghansham Vania was fined $450,000, and Davinder Vania was fined $500,000. Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania each pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 under the Criminal Code.

Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania were the sole directors and officers of the business "Team Lease", which provided temporary labour services to companies in the Greater Toronto Area. A CRA investigation revealed that Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania used Team Lease's corporate funds for their personal use. These funds were diverted from Team Lease's corporate accounts into 31 personal bank accounts held in their names or in the names of their family members and from there, used for personal purposes. Some of the money was traced to the purchase of properties held in their names in Ontario and in Florida, United States. These funds were taxable benefits as well as income obtained from Team Lease but were not reported in Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania's personal income tax returns, therefore underreporting over $1.3 and $1.5 million respectively on their individual income tax returns for the years of 2013-2016. In doing so, Ghansham Vania evaded a total of $394,103 in federal income taxes and Davinder Vania, a total of $452, 784.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a serious crime. Falsifying records and claims, hiding income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, court imposed fines, jail time, and a criminal record. For the five-year period between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2025, the courts convicted and sentenced 106 taxpayers for evading or attempting to evade the payment of more than $39 million of taxes. As of March 31, 2025, these taxpayers were fined a total of $24.5 million and 49 individuals were sent to jail for a total of more than 98 years.

In addition to the court imposed fines and/or jail sentences, convicted taxpayers have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

