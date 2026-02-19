MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Investing in a clean, sustainable future for Canadians is both a moral imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of our time. By 2035, the clean technology market will triple, and demand for clean electricity will double. To compete, Canada's investment must keep pace to ensure energy security and affordability for Canadians.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Claude Guay, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $3 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada for projects in Quebec that support energy efficiency, affordability, and economic growth. Initiatives include:

Over $2 million in funding through the Codes Acceleration Fund to the City of Montreal to accelerate the implementation of the city's roadmap toward zero-emission buildings by 2040.

Nearly $650,000 in funding through the Energy Innovation Program to Fondation Rivières to examine how smart grids and microgrids can better serve municipal electricity utilities and Indigenous communities in Quebec.

Over $300,000 in funding through the Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities Program to Le Partenariat Climat Montréal toward its Chauffer Mieux: Outil de comparaison to help Quebec residents and small Quebec businesses identify affordable, energy-efficient heating solutions.

Canada's long-term energy security and economic strength depend on our ability to be climate competitive as we scale up clean, reliable, and affordable power. By investing in Quebec's world-class workers, technology and natural resources, we are strengthening our economy today and positioning Canada as a clean energy superpower for years to come.

Quotes

"Economic prosperity, energy sovereignty and climate ambition work together in our new government's vision for Canada's future, supported by Budget 2025 and our Climate Competitiveness Strategy. Today's announcement, and innovation happening across the province of Quebec, demonstrate Canadian leadership across our economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is a global energy and resource superpower, and Quebec is at the forefront. As we build responsibly and sustainably, we are positioning climate action and economic growth as inseparable, ensuring energy security and affordability as we reduce environmental impacts. We know what a strong economy and a clean environment require, and we are providing it for Quebecers, Canadians and our planet."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Investing in clean and accessible energy is about building a Quebec that is more resilient, more competitive and ready for the future. By supporting our municipalities, organizations and communities, we are moving forward with tangible initiatives that boost energy efficiency, lower costs for families and businesses, and foster innovation here at home. This transition represents a unique opportunity to create good jobs, strengthen our energy security and ensure sustainable prosperity for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"In the face of climate change, we stand to gain by reducing pressure on the grid by consuming less energy and making our buildings more efficient. This $2.15-million agreement with the Government of Canada will enable the City of Montreal to modernize its regulations in order to deploy energy solutions adapted to our northern climate. This support allows us to take an important step toward zero-emission buildings and a more robust energy grid for Montrealers."

Gabrielle Rousseau-Bélanger, Responsible for the environment, ecological transition and green space, City of Montreal's Executive Committee

Quick Facts

Canada's economy is now 34 percent less carbon-intensive than it was in 2005, thanks to energy efficiency improvements, decarbonization of the electricity grid and structural shifts in the economy.

The Codes Acceleration Fund helps accelerate the adoption and implementation of the highest feasible energy performance tiers of the national model energy codes and other high-performance building codes, such as net-zero emissions codes.

NRCan's Office of Energy Research and Development (OERD) supports smart grid innovation through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP), which, among other clean technology areas, invests in key technology and in market and regulatory innovations that address barriers in order to scale pilot projects into grid-wide deployments.

The Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities Program funds energy efficiency initiatives for the Canadian residential sector.

Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy: reinvests in building Canada strong and sustainable, working closely with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners by focusing on shared economic and climate goals; complements the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and other actions we will continue to take under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act; outlines whole-of-government action to mobilize public and private sector capital. This includes finalizing investment tax credits, launching sustainable investment guidelines, and continuing to offer Carbon Contracts for Difference through the Canada Growth Fund to de-risk investments; and aligns with and advances the work on accelerating major nation-building projects to enable clean growth, address climate change and strengthen Canada's industries.



Related Products

Associated Links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]