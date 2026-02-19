MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - For generations, our vast forests have sustained local economies and communities across Quebec. However, the sector is facing real pressures, including the impact of unjust U.S. trade measures. The Government of Canada is responding with a clear, confident strategy: protect what we have and transform the sector so it can grow stronger, more resilient and more competitive for decades to come.

Today at Les Conférences Cecobois et le Forum construction bas carbone et biosourcée 2026, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that Cecobois is receiving, from the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program, $580,000 in federal funding administered by the Conseil de l'industrie forestière du Québec.

With this funding, Cecobois will implement new projects aimed at documenting and raising awareness of the benefits of using wood to decarbonize the construction sector, deepening technical knowledge and disseminating expertise. These strategic actions will help increase the use of wood and bio-based insulation materials, as well as promote carbon neutrality in non-residential and multi-residential buildings.

Along with this announcement, Parliamentary Secretary Guay highlighted that Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is also now accepting applications for the Off-Site Construction Challenge, which aims to improve productivity, reduce construction timelines and enhance building performance through the use of innovative off-site construction approaches, which can include mass-timber solutions.

Together, these efforts are part of Canada's broader strategy to be our own best customer through the Buy Canadian Policy and Build Canada Homes, prioritizing Canadian wood and technologies in federal infrastructure and housing.

By defending our forest sector workers today, modernizing our industry for tomorrow, advancing innovation in construction and manufacturing, and helping companies reach new markets, the Government of Canada is ensuring that our forest sector remains a pillar of national strength and prosperity for decades to come.

"Canada's forests are more than a resource -- they are the foundation for good jobs, housing and sustainable economic growth. Today's announcement makes sure that forestry remains a pillar of national strength, a source of good jobs for communities across the country and a major exporter of our products to the world --protecting what we have while building stronger for tomorrow."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to an ambitious and sustainable transition for the forestry industry. By strengthening the role of wood in our buildings, we are choosing a more resilient economy for thousands of workers in Quebec and investing in the development of an even more innovative construction sector."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The forest sector has long been a foundation of communities throughout Quebec. Today's investment is about building on that foundation while helping the sector adapt and grow. By investing in innovation, we're supporting good jobs, strengthening regional economies and preparing the forest sector for the opportunities of tomorrow."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Increased use of local wood not only promotes local processing with higher added value -- particularly through the development of secondary and tertiary processing products such as engineered wood, prefabricated panel components, modular systems and solid wood -- but also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of buildings."

Louis Poliquin

Director of Cecobois

Quick Facts

Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people, and contributing more than $20 billion to our GDP.

Since August 2025, the Government of Canada has introduced over $2 billion in measures designed to protect and transform Canada's forest sector, including $500 million for the renewal of NRCan's suite of forest sector programs.

To make it easier for forest sector businesses and employees to navigate and apply to federal programs, NRCan has launched a new, single-window pathfinding service, which includes a new website with information on all programs available to forest sector businesses and direct access to NRCan experts on eligibility and program applications.

New and innovative forest products, such as engineered timber, biofuels and forest product–based biodegradable packaging materials, are helping Canada reach net zero by 2050 and enabling more sustainable, efficient housing solutions

The GCWood program supports innovative wood-based construction projects that speed up housing delivery, lower emissions and increase the use of Canadian wood products. By funding scalable, replicable building solutions, the program helps boost housing supply while reducing the environmental impact of construction.

The Energy Innovation Program advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

