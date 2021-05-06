Energy efficiency of municipal facilities: Upgrades for Saint-Laurent

"As a sustainable municipal territory since 2019, Saint-Laurent integrates sustainable development and environmental protection in all its decisions. This principle therefore also applies to our choice of investment projects, including those for our municipal facilities, whether in our buildings or for park and street lighting. With this in mind, we are proud to offer our residents and employees a "greener" borough hall, including solar panels on its roof. As well, the LEED Gold certification of the Parc Decelles chalet adds to our long list of green buildings. Coupled with LED lighting in many of our parks, we are investing to implement innovative and concrete solutions in response to the climate emergency."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

In the borough hall building, the work involved replacing the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. In addition, 45 solar panels were installed on the roof. The objectives of this project were to improve the energy efficiency of borough hall, reduce maintenance costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate the use of fuel-burning equipment.





Following a major redevelopment, the Parc Decelles chalet was awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification for its green construction. This prestigious standard was applied to such aspects as green site development, energy and atmosphere, the materials and resources used, and efficient water management. This chalet was built in 1964, as was the park's swimming pool, which had also undergone major renovations in 2018. Saint-Laurent already has 63 LEED-certified buildings on its territory, including the Bibliothèque du Boisé and the Complexe sportif, which are certified Platinum and Gold respectively.





already has 63 LEED-certified buildings on its territory, including the Bibliothèque du Boisé and the Complexe sportif, which are certified Platinum and Gold respectively. The lighting in Alexis-Nihon, Chamberland and Noël-Sud parks has been converted to LEDs (light-emitting diode lamps) or will be soon. This smart lighting system has many advantages: savings on energy costs (–35%) and maintenance costs (–55%), improved visibility and better lighting. (–55%), improved visibility and reduced light pollution.

About the Saint-Laurent's 10-year-capital investment program



Covering the years from 2021 to 2030, Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program is designed to plan investments to improve the borough's parks, roads and public buildings. With a budget of $97 million, this program allows for great flexibility in carrying out priority projects. It replaces the Three-year capital investment program that is usually adopted each year in conjunction with the operating budget.

