EndoSoft LLC Receives Infoway 2017 Edition Certification

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and EndoSoft LLC (EndoSoft) announced today that the EndoVault v3.x solution has achieved Infoway certification under the 2017 Edition of pre-implementation certification requirements.

"We congratulate EndoSoft for achieving Infoway Certification as an ambulatory electronic medical record (aEMR), approved for deployment at customer sites," said Mark Nenadovic, Senior Director, Programs & Alliances, Infoway. "This achievement ensures that the company's solution conforms to the national and international standards for privacy and security."

EndoSoft's offering, EndoVault, is a market leading EMR solution developed with more than 25 years of expertise. EndoSoft is dedicated to enhancing interoperability and improving patient care through its applications.

"EndoSoft is proud that EndoVault 3.x has achieved Infoway Certification for our ambulatory EMR," said Rakesh K Madan, President & CEO, EndoSoft. "It highlights our commitment to ensuring that we meet the highest standards for all of our health care solutions, including standards for privacy and security."

Infoway Certification provides assurance that digital health software complies with specified requirements and standards, which helps ensure the protection of personal health information. The 2017 Edition requirements build upon Infoway's original certification requirements and are harmonized to increase alignment between Infoway, provincial requirements and international standards, and to reduce testing redundancies.

About EndoSoft

From a solo provider's practice to large multi-specialty hospital systems, EndoSoft applications are used by more than 50,000 clinical users worldwide and the company has become one of the most trusted names in healthcare technology. EndoSoft's offerings include EndoVault, a market leading EMR that boasts a multitude of specialties including Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology, just to name a few along with modules for Nursing, Infusion, scheduling and inventory management. EndoVault is also compliant with multiple international standards including meaningful use and IHE. Visit www.endosoft.com.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway.ca.

