OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - As announced by the Government of Canada as part of Canada's Border Plan, work and study permits will no longer be provided to flagpolers at a port of entry, effective December 23 at 11:59 pm ET.

Flagpoling occurs when foreign nationals who hold temporary resident status in Canada, leave Canada and, after a visit to the United States or St. Pierre and Miquelon, re-enter to access immigration services at a port of entry.

This practice has taken up significant resources at the border, diverting Canadian and American officers away from important enforcement activities and has contributed to wait times for cross-border travellers.

Immigration services at the border are meant for individuals arriving in Canada, not for those already in Canada. Applications and renewals for work or study permits need to be submitted through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Those who attempt to flagpole for a work and study permit will be told to submit their application to IRCC unless they meet limited exemptions.

These changes benefit Canada and the U.S. by allowing both countries to effectively manage border operations and maintain the integrity of our shared border.

Quotes

"This change will enable us to further streamline activities at our ports of entry and allow Canadian and American border officers to focus on what they have been expertly trained to do – border enforcement."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"A strong Canada-U.S. relationship keeps people and goods moving safely while protecting both sides of the border. Flagpoling is unnecessary and diverts resources from critical enforcement activities. This change will ease border congestion, improve fairness for applicants, and enhance the efficiency and security of our borders."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick Facts

Between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 , the CBSA processed over 69,300 flagpolers across Canada . Most of these requests occurred in the Pacific, Southern Ontario , and Quebec regions.

and , the CBSA processed over 69,300 flagpolers across . Most of these requests occurred in the Pacific, , and regions. In very limited circumstances, work and study permits may still be granted at a port of entry to individuals who otherwise meet the definition of flagpoling. The exemptions include: Citizens and lawful Permanent Residents of the United States of America ; Professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with the United States / Mexico , Chile , Panama , Peru , Colombia and South Korea ; Spouses or common law partners of professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with Panama , Columbia and South Korea ; International truck drivers who hold a work permit, where required to depart Canada for the purpose of their employment and held maintained status as a result of applying for renewal prior to departure; and Individuals who have a pre-existing appointment booked with the CBSA for permit processing.



