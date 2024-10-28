MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the official end of the 2024 cruise season at the Port of Montreal with the departure of the last two ships, Oceania's Insignia and Nautica. During this season, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) welcomed 50,000+ passengers and 20 ships from 14 cruise lines, sailing from such various countries around the world as the United States, Iceland, Greenland, Norway and many others. Among the highlights of the season, the arrival of nine new cruise ships was a milestone, reinforcing Montreal's attractiveness as a must-visit port of call in North America.

The event was celebrated at the Port of Montreal Tower, attended by Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, the officers of the Insignia and Nautica, and several key players in the Montreal cruise industry, including Marc-Yves Bertin, CEO of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority.

The Port of Montreal is right on course

"The arrival of these nine new cruise ships shows that cruise lines have taken greater interest in the Port of Montreal, and reflects the results of the solid, long-lasting collaborations we maintain with our marine and local partners," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority. "This collective effort lets us continually improve our operations and infrastructure and implement innovative initiatives, which attract thousands of cruise passengers every year. Together, we are strengthening Montreal's status as a key port of call in North America, while committing ourselves to a more environmentally friendly future," she continued.

25M in spinoffs for Montreal in 2024

The growth of cruise tourism at the Port of Montreal goes beyond the appeal of the ships; it also generates significant economic benefits, estimated at $25 million for the 2024 season. Every new passenger arrival is an opportunity for the city's businesses and attractions, which helps create direct and indirect jobs. This economic dynamism stimulates local initiatives that showcase Montreal's heritage as it supports the local economy.

What's more, the MPA is counting on stronger ties with the community to build an environment conducive to welcoming visitors, turning each stopover into a celebration of our city's rich heritage while supporting local economic growth. To this end, over 248 tonnes of Quebec produce (fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, seafood and eggs) were delivered to the ships during the season.

A full and varied tourist experience

"As the cruise season draws to a close, we're celebrating the memorable encounters between Montreal and visitors from around the world. It's exciting to see that more and more cruise passengers are eager to spend time in our neighbourhoods, which results in a more dispersed flow of tourists. Every cruise passenger had the opportunity to experience our city's rich history, delicious food and vibrant culture, while enjoying the diversity of its landmarks, such as Old Montreal. We look forward to welcoming passengers back in 2025," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Exemplary green performance

The Port of Montreal has been recognized for its exemplary sustainable development practices and environmental performance for the 17th consecutive year by Green Marine, the leading environmental certification program for North America's marine industry.

The Port of Montreal has also installed a shore power system, enabling cruise ships equipped for shore power to turn off their engines during their stopovers.

In 2024, 12 cruise ships connected to the MPA's power supply system, using 717,064 kWh for a total saving of 579.4 tonnes of GHGs.

An invaluable contribution to cruise operations

"LPA is proud to offer a safe and efficient marine pilotage service that contributes to the growth of the Port of Montreal and the economy of tourist destinations along the St. Lawrence River. The pilotage system we deploy between Les Escoumins and Montreal is made possible by the expertise, professionalism and close collaboration of our dispatchers, pilot boat crews and pilots. It is thanks to the meticulous work of this entire team that cruise ships from all over the world navigate the river and arrive safely at their destination," said Marc-Yves Bertin, Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Pilotage Authority.

Ambitious prospects for 2025

The MPA is already confident in its outlook for the coming seasons. Upcoming initiatives include the return to Montreal of cruise lines such as Silversea and Crystal Cruises, hosting new ships and enhancing visitor experiences while consolidating its partnerships with cruise lines and local stakeholders, all of which will make it possible to maintain the Port of Montreal's position as a top cruise destination in North America.

"We are totally focused on the future. The Port of Montreal is not simply a port of call. We want every cruise passenger to have the best possible experience and contribute even more to the city's economic vitality and tourism industry," concluded Ms. Gascon.

The 2024 season in figures

Estimated economic impact: $25 million

Number of passengers: 50,000

Number of operations: 41

Number of vessels: 20

Number of new cruise ships at the Port of Montreal this season: 9

Number of shore power connections: 12

Number of kWh consumed through the shore power system: 717,064

Tonnes of GHGs saved by connecting cruise ships to shore power: 579.4

Tonnes of local fresh fruit and vegetables: 239

Tonnes of Quebec cheeses: 4.4

Tonnes of local seafood: 2.7

Tonnes of local meat: 2.7

Number of local eggs: 287,000

Number of information requests received by Tourisme Montréal reception officers this season: 9,500

Number of passenger pick-ups by cabs: 2,400, including 25% by electric cabs

