MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal has lifted the watering ban that was in effect in L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève and Pierrefonds-Roxboro boroughs, as well as in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue since August 11 and 12.

Although the situation has been restored, Montréal is encouraging residents to use their water responsibly. For more information, residents can look up the Regulations concerning water use in order to contribute to an adequate distribution of drinking water.

Montréal is thanking citizens for their cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]