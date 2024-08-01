Encouraging all Canadians to "leaf" a mark during Tree Check Month

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is proud to mark Tree Check Month this August. This annual campaign urges Canadians to thoroughly inspect trees and plants in their backyards, gardens, parks, and vehicles for invasive pests.

Many insects, diseases, and pests can cause extensive and lasting harm to our environment, agriculture, and economy. They often spread through human actions like transporting firewood and vehicle travel between regions. The emerald ash borer has been particularly devastating to ash trees across Canada, leading to extensive ecological and economic losses. Likewise, spongy moth poses a significant threat by stripping various hardwood species of their foliage.

The most effective way to manage these harmful invaders is to prevent their spread before they cause irreparable damage.

You can take several steps to protect our forests and other plants from these threats:

Learn what to be on the look out for in your community! Canada is vast with many different climates so not all pests are evenly distributed across the country. Visit the CFIA's website to learn about invasive insects and plant diseases specific to your community.

You can also join the CFIA's Plant Health Hero challenge. Complete the activity book, invite friends, family, and neighbours to explore the outdoors, inspect their trees, and share photos on social media during the month of August using #TreeCheckMonth. Help us spread awareness!

Healthy plants contribute to clean air, water, and soil, support wildlife habitats, and provide essential resources for the agriculture and forestry industries. By working together to safeguard our pristine green spaces, Canadians can make a positive impact on the health of people, animals, the environment, and the economy.

Quotes

"Healthy plants and trees are crucial for our food and agriculture industries, forestry sector, and the environment. As we celebrate Tree Check Month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency encourages everyone to protect these important resources by learning how to check the trees in your area for signs of invasive pests."

– Paul MacKinnon, President, CFIA

Quick facts

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has made August Tree Check Month to encourage people to help protect Canada's trees from invasive species and pests.

trees from invasive species and pests. The emerald ash borer (EAB) attacks and kills ash trees by burrowing beneath the bark and disrupting the tree's nutrient flow. EAB spreads through the transport of infested firewood and nursery stock, as well as natural flight. To prevent the spread of EAB, avoid moving firewood and inspect ash trees regularly for signs such as: D-shaped exit holes in the bark Serpentine patterns under the bark Sudden canopy dieback Increased woodpecker activity

Spongy moth is an invasive species whose larvae can defoliate a wide range of deciduous trees and shrubs and significantly impact forest ecosystems and urban landscapes. To help prevent its spread, individuals should: Look for fuzzy, tan-coloured egg masses on tree trunks, branches, and other outdoor surfaces. Educate themselves about spongy moth larvae and adults to aid in early detection and control efforts.

Another significant threat that is not yet in Canada is the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that feeds on a wide range of plants, including grapevines.

is the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that feeds on a wide range of plants, including grapevines. Other pests of concern include the box tree moth, which devastates boxwood plants, and the Japanese beetle, a destructive pest targeted by eradication efforts in British Columbia , which also remain critical concerns for Canadian agriculture and ecosystems. While not a pest, Oak Wilt is a devastating disease that affects oak trees across North America , leading to rapid tree decline and death.

Associated links

