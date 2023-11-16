KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) has signed an agreement to sell its corporate head office property in Kingston to local developer Jay Patry Enterprises LLC.

The sale closes in mid-2024, and after the sale, Empire Life will continue to use the premises as its corporate head office for a period of time while it looks for other office space to lease in Kingston that is more suited to its needs.

"Empire Life is committed to our head office staying in Kingston," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO. "Kingston has been home to our head office since 1936 and it's where we plan to stay. This transition will allow us to explore a more suitable workspace for our employees and the future of work."

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2023, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.2 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

