News provided byThe Empire Life Insurance Company
Jul 30, 2025, 15:36 ET
KINGSTON, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
Common Shares
|
August 15, 2025
|
September 9, 2025
|
$21.57
|
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset
|
September 17, 2025
|
October 17, 2025
|
$0.3866875
Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
About Empire Life
Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of June 30, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19.7 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.
SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company
Karen Smith, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]
Share this article