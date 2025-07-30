KINGSTON, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend per

Share Common Shares August 15, 2025 September 9, 2025 $21.57 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset

Preferred Shares, Series 3 September 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 $0.3866875

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of June 30, 2025, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19.7 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Karen Smith, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]