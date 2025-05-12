KINGSTON, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) launches four new segregated funds in its Guaranteed Investment Fund (GIF) contract to help customers build wealth through enhanced diversification in their investment portfolios.

Two of the new segregated funds are the Empire Life Fidelity Global Income Portfolio GIF and the Empire Life Fidelity Global Growth GIF, rounding out our offering of managed solutions featuring Fidelity asset allocation solutions.

The two additional new funds are:

Empire Life Fidelity InsightsTM GIF whose underlying fund manager, Will Danoff, with almost 40 years experience, employs a successful strategy of investing in companies undergoing strategic change that has the potential to unlock accelerated earnings growth.

Empire Life Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation GIF is a balanced fund that, through the underlying fund, will provide investors with access to March Schmell's investment style. This style focuses on dynamic exposure to some of the most innovative, growth-focused companies around the world while maintaining stability through exposure to multi-sector fixed income securities.

All four funds are powered by Fidelity Investments Canada, an industry-leading and world-renowned global investment manager.

"We strive to offer intelligent investment solutions to Canadian investors and are committed to identifying the best opportunities within the market," says Paul Holba, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "Further leveraging the expertise of a global leader in Fidelity to add to our existing lineup gives investors and their advisors more of the building blocks needed to produce diversified portfolios that help reduce risk and build wealth."

