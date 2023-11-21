KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Empire Life's annual United Way campaign exceeded its goal for the seventh consecutive year, raising $287,901.41 from employee and retiree donations and events to benefit United Way programs and agencies across Canada. This is the most raised in a single campaign since the company began supporting the United Way 54 years ago.

Empire Life employees celebrate a record-breaking 2023 United Way campaign. (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

Once again, the company matched pledges dollar for dollar up to $125,000. The campaign featured team huddles with United Way agency speakers, a bake sale, potluck lunches in Kingston and York Mills, a Halloween costume contest and an online silent auction featuring items donated by employees, local companies and business partners.

The 2023 campaign committee chose the theme Stronger Together for this year's national campaign to reflect teamwork, unity and positive change for which its colleagues are known.

"Each year, Empire Life supports our communities through many charitable donations and United Way is one of our signature causes," says Rupa Naran, Co-Chair, 2023 United Way campaign. "This year's record-breaking result was due to the kindness and generosity of our employees and retirees and their willingness to make a positive impact in the lives of so many people, coast to coast."

"A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this year's campaign," says Sarah Handley, Co-Chair, 2023 United Way campaign. "This support will have a tremendous impact on United Way's efforts to bring people and resources together to build a strong, healthy and safe community for all."

United Way's mission to build and strengthen communities by bringing people and resources together to facilitate change has long resonated with Empire Life and its employees. The company first made a corporate donation in 1941 and it's organized fall fundraising campaigns annually since 1969. Over the past 30 years, Empire Life has raised $5.4 million.

