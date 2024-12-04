Emobi Partners with Keysight to Enhance Plug & Charge Technology

Partnership promises seamless integration and testing support for EV OEMs and charger operators, powered by Keysight hardware

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Emobi , North America's leading EV charging digital infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies , a market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions company. This collaboration will bolster Emobi's Plug & Charge solution by integrating Keysight's advanced testing hardware, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience for EV manufacturers (OEMs) and charger operators.

Emobi's Plug & Charge technology enables automatic charging identification and secure payment for all parties involved, addressing a critical need in the EV charging ecosystem. As part of this partnership, Emobi will provide every new EV customer and charger operator with Keysight hardware for Plug & Charge testing, underscoring the company's commitment to a frictionless onboarding process. This means that from testing through commercial deployment, Emobi will handle the setup—allowing customers to focus on their core operations without worrying about additional testing, disruptions, or costs.

"With Keysight's cutting-edge hardware testing capabilities, we are ensuring that our customers experience zero operational disruption when adopting Plug & Charge," said Lin Sun Fa, co-founder and CEO, Emobi. "Whether you're an EV OEM or a charger operator, this partnership enables Emobi to handle set up and functionality from end-to-end as well as complement existing systems to provide the necessary resources to support success. By using Keysight's hardware, we're doubling down on our commitment to deliver a superior EV charging infrastructure solution, backed by the leading provider for EV charging interface test solutions in the market."

John Wilson, Keysight Automotive Solutions Director, said, "Emobi's solution enhances the user experience by simplifying charging and payment, making it easier for both OEMs and charger operators to integrate Plug & Charge into their infrastructure. Partnering with Keysight for self-certification helps ensure that Emobi's solutions meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. It's great to see such collaborative efforts driving the future of e-mobility!"

This integration will ensure Emobi customers can access reliable and validated testing equipment—empowering them to confidently roll out Plug & Charge and JustPlug capabilities. This move not only enhances Emobi's offering but also adds another layer of credibility by associating with a trusted name in electronics testing.

To learn more about Emobi's Plug & Charge and JustPlug products and set up a demo, visit: www.emobi.ai/book-a-demo

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging digital infrastructure that delivers a single point of integration to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables traditional and streamlined (JustPlug) Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.emobi.ai .

