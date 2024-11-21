Monta and Emobi Partner to Deliver Efficient and Reliable EV Charging Solutions for Fleet Managers and EV Drivers

Strategic integration supports and accelerates Monta's U.S. expansion by leveraging Emobi's extensive network coverage & data refinement models

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Emobi , North America's leading EV charging digital infrastructure, today announced its strategic partnership with Monta , a leading provider of EV charging software solutions for EV business actors and drivers. This partnership aims to support and accelerate Monta's expansion into the U.S. market announced last month, by integrating Emobi's extensive EV roaming coverage and AI-powered data refinement models. The collaboration will enhance Monta's platform, delivering flexible, scalable and reliable EV charging solutions to all EV drivers in North America, which was first showcased at MOVE America 2024 .

As EV demand continues to grow in North America, EV drivers need streamlined solutions to optimize and manage their day-to-day charging needs. Through Emobi's EV charging ecosystem, Monta's platform will offer seamless access to over 120,000 charge points across the U.S. and Canada, making it easier for EV owners to power their vehicles and fleets on the road. The partnership also enhances Monta's platform by improving data quality, ensuring that EV drivers and fleets benefit from accurate and reliable information on charger availability, location, tariffs, and restrictions.

"Our partnership with Emobi is an invaluable addition as we enter the U.S. market," said Casper Ramussen, co-founder and CEO of Monta. "With our U.S. launch, we've teamed up with Emobi to ensure Monta users can access an expanding network of charge points from charge point operators like ChargePoint, EVgo, and Shell Recharge. This partnership allows Monta's users to find and use charge points across the U.S., furthering our goal of making EV charging as accessible as possible."

In Europe, Monta already connects users to over 600,000 roaming charge points, facilitating more than two million monthly charging sessions. Monta has experience working with global partners like Siemens, hardware manufacturers like Rolec, and charge point operators like Uno-X or Eliso, among others.

"Our partnership with Monta is a pivotal step toward creating a more cohesive and reliable charging experience for EV drivers in the U.S.," said Lin Sun Fa, co-founder and CEO, Emobi. "As Monta's partner for roaming coverage in North America, we're proud to support their mission by delivering the largest share of charging station access in the region, making EV ownership a more attractive and accessible reality for everyone in the U.S."

This strategic partnership underscores both Monta's and Emobi's commitment to supporting the broader transition to sustainable mobility. With passenger vehicles accounting for 16% percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, electrifying the transportation sector is critical to achieving net-zero goals. By offering EV owners a more expansive, efficient, and reliable charging infrastructure, Monta and Emobi are reducing barriers to faster EV adoption across all corners of North America.

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging digital infrastructure that delivers a single point of integration to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables traditional and streamlined (JustPlug) Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.emobi.ai .

About Monta

Monta was founded in late 2020 in Denmark. It is an operating platform that powers the electric vehicle ecosystem by offering an integrated software solution to all the industry actors: hardware manufacturers, installers, operators, fleet managers, residential, workplaces, and the electricity grid.

Powered by its 750+ partners, the Monta platform has 165,000 commercial charging points under supervision. Thanks to the work of our 200+ engineers, our software is compatible with over 500 charge points models - and counting - and on a frequent basis, we release features that are setting the standard in the industry.

Client's employees and drivers can access more than 118.000 public charging points in the US and 600.000 across Europe through the platform. Monta is present in nine European countries (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands), and operates in 32 total through its partners. Since its creation at the end of 2020, the company has raised $141M (€130M) in funding from Energize Capital, GreenPoint, Headline, byFounders, AENU, Creandum, Quantum Light, and Denmark's state-backed Export and Investment Fund. For more information, please visit https://monta.com/en-us

