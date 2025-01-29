SBD Technologies & Emobi Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate EV Fleet Adoption

Partnership leverages Emobi's expansive EV charging network to enhance SBD Technologies' integrated charge solution

PORTLAND, Maine and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- SBD Technologies , a Maine-based AI startup dedicated to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in municipal and commercial fleets, today announced a strategic partnership with Emobi , North America's leading EV charging digital infrastructure. This partnership will integrate Emobi's expansive network of over 120,000 public EV charging locations across 26+ networks into SBD Technologies' innovative FleetCharge solution to streamline and simplify the EV charging experience for fleet managers and drivers.

Emobi's Hub technology provides a single point of integration for a vast ecosystem of charging stations and e-mobility partners, leveraging advanced AI and data refinement models. Through these proprietary models, Emobi fosters collaboration by enriching contextual information of chargers and improving data reliability. Emobi's technology will enable SBD Technologies fleet managers and drivers to digest the most accurate and user-friendly EV charger data enriched, refined, and transformed by AI/ML models. The data helps stakeholders make informed decisions when choosing reliable chargers, enhancing operational efficiency, and creating better customer experiences. Similarly, SBD Technologies' FleetCharge product is designed to address critical challenges, such as range anxiety. FleetCharge consolidates all charging data and payments into a single, user-friendly platform, providing comprehensive reporting on energy usage and costs across home, depot, and public charging locations. By partnering with Emobi, FleetCharge users will gain seamless access to one of the most comprehensive charging networks available.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to remove barriers to EV adoption," said Kamal Ayad, President and Founder of SBD Technologies. "By integrating Emobi's advanced infrastructure into our FleetCharge solution, we're empowering fleet operators with the tools they need to manage their EVs with confidence, efficiency, and ease."

"This collaboration with SBD Technologies represents a powerful step forward in our mission to make EV charging accessible, seamless, and reliable for fleets," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO, Emobi. "By integrating our expansive charging network with their FleetCharge solution, we're not only simplifying fleet operations but also enabling fleet managers to adopt sustainable practices with greater confidence and ease. Together, we're driving the transition to a smarter, more sustainable future for EV fleet operations."

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of SBD Technologies and Emobi to accelerate the transition to electric mobility by addressing key pain points for fleet operators. The combined solution is set to revolutionize the way fleet managers plan, execute, and optimize their EV charging strategies, further contributing to a cleaner and greener transportation landscape.

About SBD Technologies, Inc.

SBD Technologies is a CleanTech, SaaS company harnessing the transformative power of AI to accelerate the global fleet transition to sustainable energy. Our customers and partners trust SBD Technologies to deliver a comprehensive EV fleet charging and eMobility platform. Our products allow drivers to charge at home (eliminating operational overhead and increasing accuracy while giving fleet managers complete oversight and control), charge on the road (eliminating driver range anxiety while providing fleet customers a single app and reporting platform), and AI assistance with everything from reporting to account management. For more information about SBD Technologies and FleetCharge, please visit www.sbdtechnologies.com .

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging digital infrastructure that delivers a single point of integration to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables traditional and streamlined (JustPlug) Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.emobi.ai .

