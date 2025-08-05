Emobi Partners with ElectricFish to Enable JustPlug on Grid-Independent Ultra-Fast Public and Fleet Charging Depot Infrastructure

Strategic partnership brings together Emobi's JustPlug technology with ElectricFish's microgrid-scale battery-integrated charging solutions to accelerate EV adoption across public and private charging

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Emobi , North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure, today announced a partnership with ElectricFish , a national leader in building the next-generation of distributed energy infrastructure. This collaboration establishes ElectricFish as a charge point operator partner on Emobi's platform, positioning Emobi as the digital infrastructure for both public chargers and fleet charging depots, like ElectricFish's solutions, which deliver fast charging without requiring grid upgrades.

The partnership combines Emobi's patented JustPlug technology with ElectricFish's microgrid-scale energy storage and fast charging solutions to address two critical barriers to mass EV adoption: charging speed and grid infrastructure limitations. Emobi's JustPlug solution enhances compatibility with existing infrastructure while reinforcing security through encryption and certificate authentication. The technology enables 80% of existing vehicles and chargers—which lack traditional Plug & Charge capabilities—to experience seamless automatic charging with centralized data management across different systems. ElectricFish's 350Squared system delivers 133% faster EV charging than traditional hardware while reducing up to 90% of costly grid upgrades through proprietary power electronics design and battery integration.

This collaboration comes as charging infrastructure must rapidly scale to support anticipated demand growth. Traditional deployment approaches are often constrained by lengthy grid upgrade processes, with some installations taking up to two years and costing $100,000 or more in infrastructure improvements. The combined solution eliminates these barriers while offering operators enhanced security, increased utilization by drivers through interoperability, and the ability to support Plug & Charge capabilities without expensive hardware replacement.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to future-proofing EV infrastructure as we expand beyond public charging into fleet charging depots," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. "ElectricFish's approach to solving grid constraints complements our JustPlug technology's ability to eliminate compatibility barriers across both public and fleet use cases. The same protocols we use today for JustPlug will also power Vehicle-to-Grid communication, ensuring our infrastructure can adapt as the industry evolves."

"ElectricFish is transforming the EV charging experience by delivering the speed, reliability, and convenience drivers expect—without the delays and costs of grid upgrades," said Anurag Kamal, CEO of ElectricFish. "Our 350Squared units bring the simplicity of gas station fueling to EV charging: ultra-fast sessions, seamless authentication, and grid-independent resilience. By partnering with Emobi, we're enabling public and fleet drivers to plug in and power up in minutes, and securing charging while operators maximize utilization and revenue opportunities."

The companies will begin showcasing their integrated solutions through upcoming deployments in Detroit, Redwood City, and Oakland, California, demonstrating how JustPlug-enabled ElectricFish charging stations can deliver seamless, grid-independent charging experiences. By combining solutions that can rapidly scale without overwhelming existing infrastructure, Emobi and ElectricFish are creating a pathway for global expansion of charging networks that make EV adoption more effortless for both fleets and drivers.

About Emobi

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two provisional patents, integrates with over 120,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 40 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.emobi.ai .

About ElectricFish

ElectricFish is building the next generation of distributed energy infrastructure, powered by advanced machine learning software. Its flagship product, the 350Squared, provides industry-leading EV fast charging and community resilience, especially in grid-constrained locations. Founded in 2019, ElectricFish is headquartered in San Carlos, Calif. ElectricFish was co-founded by CEO Anurag Kamal, MS; Chief Scientific Officer Folasade Ayoola, MS MBA; Chief Systems Architect Nelio Nascimento; and COO Vince Wong, MBA. For more information, visit us at www.electricfish.co .

